First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Four games into the season, the Cardinals have yet to receive the performance from their starting rotation that they had hoped for. They will now turn to Steven Matz, the left-hander who missed much of last year with injury, to try and salvage this turn through the rotation before sending Miles Mikolas to the mound for the series finale. Matz will be charged with leading the effort to avoid a series loss.

The Cardinals will shake up the roster for the first time this season, realigning many of the pieces around the core of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras, who will hit in their usual places. The recently recalled Juan Yepez, who rejoined the Cardinals due to Lars Nootbaar's injured finger, will start today's game as the DH and hit eighth in the lineup. With Nootbaar out, Dylan Carlson will start in left field and hit second. Brenden Donovan will also begin today on the bench, moving Tommy Edman to the leadoff spot.

Nolan Gorman has been a standout as he is fifth in the big leagues in WAR and first in the National League, but he will start today on the bench as journeyman Taylor Motter will get his first start of the season at second base.

The team's match-up against a left-handed starter is one factor in giving Gorman and Donovan the day off; juggling the lineup also allows an opportunity for the team to explore its depth.

Lineups

CARDINALS (2-2)

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Dylan Carlson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O'Neil, CF

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Juan Yepez, DH

9. Taylor Motter, 2B

P: Steven Matz, LHP

Atlanta Braves (3-1)

1. Ronald Acuna Jr., RF

2. Matt Olson, 1B

3. Austin Riley, 3B

4. Travis D'Arnaud, DH

5. Ozzie Albies, 2B

6. Michael Harris, CF

7. Sean Murphy, C

8. Orlando Arcia, SS

9. Kevin Pillar, LF

P: Dylan Dodd, LHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Steven Matz: After signing a four-year contract with the Cardinals, Matz was hampered by injury and was only able to make 10 starts last season before being converted to a reliever. Last season he pitched into the fifth inning six times and twice recorded quality starts.

LHP Dylan Dodd: The 24-year-old rookie will be making his major league debut today against the Cardinals. The Elk Grove, Illinois, native and Southeast Missouri State University alum got the promotion to the majors and starting rotation after Kyle Wright was placed on the injured list in spring training.

Injury report

Lars Nootbaar (thumb) is not in the lineup due to a jammed left thumb he sustained sliding into third base in Thursday's opener. He played catch on Sunday. The discomfort catching (the thumb is on his glove hand) is more of a problem then swinging the bat at this point. It's unclear if he'd be available of the bench. Updated April 3

Adam Wainwright (groin) threw a bullpen session off a mound for the first time today. He'd been throwing to keep his arm active while on the injured list. He threw at about 120 feet and did some flat ground work before Sunday's game. The Cardinals are still formulating a plan for his return to action in the major leagues; Marmol says a rehab assignment in the minors is a possibility. Updated April 3.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) remains in Jupiter, Fla., rehabbing. DeJong has been hitting and taking groundballs, gradually increasing his baseball activities. He's working out with the Palm Beach minor-league affiliate and getting some live at-bats as well as at-bats off of the machine. He has been limited with groundball work thus far. It's not clear when DeJong will be ready for a game. Palm Beach opens its season on Thursday. Updated April 3.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) has started progressing in his throwing program. The Cardinals wanted to see how his arm responds to intensifying work. He's slated to resume work off the mound in the coming days. Updated April 3.

Future probable starters

Wednesday vs. Atlanta: RHP Miles Mikolas vs. TBA

Friday at Milwaukee: TBA vs. TBA

Up next

The Cardinals finish the series with Atlanta before heading north to Milwaukee for a weekend series.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Tuesday night, and also in the pages of Wednesday's Post-Dispatch.