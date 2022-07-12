First Pitch: Cardinals stay committed to finishing first half strong, welcome Dodgers to Busch Stadium

The Cardinals are slowly but surely finding their offensive might, winning for the second time in as many days by pouncing on Phillies starter Aaron Nola. The bottom of the order did most of the damage, with Corey Dickerson, Lars Nootbar, Edmundo Sosa, and Andrew Knizner did the damage necessary to salvage a split in the four-game series.

"This group is committed to finishing strong before this break," Manager Oli Marmol said after the Cardinals win Monday. "It's been a grind, guys are tired, there's no hiding that. They're playing through it. But they're committed to finishing strong, resting up, and having a strong second half."

Despite the Cardinals' struggles and frustrations in recent weeks, entering the penultimate series of the first half of the season, the Cardinals sit just two games back of the division leading Milwaukee Brewers. With that in mind, the Cardinal will now welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Busch Stadium, owners of a 56-29 record and an eight-game lead on the NL West.

Lineups will be posted when made available

Pitching matchup

LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 4.74): While Liberatore has not yet been the shut down star the Cardinals had hoped for, he does give the Cardinals opportunities to win. In Liberatore's six starts St. Louis is 5-1 with a run differential of +8. Liberatore has gone deepest into games when pitching at home, going five innings in each of his two starts at Busch Stadium.

RHP Mitch White (1-1, 3.38): A California kid through and through, White grew up in San Jose, went to Santa Clara for college, and now is in his third season the Dodgers. Like Liberatore, White is looking to pitch his way into the rotation with mixed results in his seven starts this season.

Wild cards

Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial for sole possession of third place in career extra base hits with 1378. He now sits behind only Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron.

The Cardinal bullpen has been sensational of late, posting a 1.05 ERA over 35 innings in July, limiting opponents to a batting average of just .163 That ranks as the number one bullpen in baseball over that span.

Three up

Three down

Transactions

LHP TJ McFarland was activated of the IL and has returned to the ball club

LHP Zack Thompson was optioned to AAA Memphis, his first option of the year.

RHP Jack Flaherty was moved to the 60-day-IL

Injury updates

Tyler O’Neill has a meeting with doctors Monday to determine the severity of a hand injury. He was hit by a pitch on the wrist in an at-bat in Memphis this week, and he said a subsequent MRI of the swollen area revealed a tear of a wrist flexor tendon near his right pinky. The club says there is no fracture but is some bruising. At that point in time, the Cardinals will know the next phase of his recovery. O'Neill experienced some swelling in the early days of the injury but the soreness had subsided on Saturday. (Update July 11)

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He has been able to take swings and throw at Busch Stadium and says he felt improved. The Cardinals recognize the possibility he may not return until after the All-Star break. (Updated July 11)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) will make one more start at AAA Memphis Tuesday before being reevaluated to join the major league club for the Reds series. Matz is currently with the Cardinals working through throwing progressions at Busch Stadium, but will travel to Nashville to take on the Sounds. (Updated July 11)

RHP Drew VerHagen pitched an inning Friday for High-A Peoria. His next outing will be multiple innings, and the returns on his progress have been good. His fastball worked between 95-98 mph in his most recent, 24-pitch appearance. (Updated July 7)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August at the earliest. While initially Flaherty's return timeline was considered 'fluid', this move establishes more of a consistent framework. (Updated July 11 )

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. In a text message to his manager, Molina said the knee is "feeling better," but he has not resumed baseball activities. (Updated July 7)

Who's next

Game two versus Los Angeles: RHP Adam Wainwright (6-7, 3.15) RHP Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 1.62)

Game three versus Los Angeles: RHP Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.00) LHP Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.15)

Up next

The Cardinals welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Busch Stadium the week before heading to the Dodgers' home for the All-Star break. They will not return to Busch Stadium until August after this homestand.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Tuesday night, and also in the pages of Wednesday's Post-Dispatch.