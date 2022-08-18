First Pitch: Cardinals stick with what works in sweep attempt against Colorado

First pitch is 12:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

Hunting for a series sweep over the Colorado Rockies, the Cardinals on Thursday look to the reliable duo of Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, marking the 320th start between the batterymates — four shy of the MLB's all-time record.

St. Louis has had difficulty finding the right combination of hitters at the very top of the lineup, but Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol found an effective tandem that directly led to a victory on Wednesday night. Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan reached base a combined six times in 10 plate appearances, scoring three of the Cardinals five runs.

The first five spots in the lineup will stay identical to yesterday — after that is where the changes begin.

Tyler O'Neill reenters the starting lineup after getting Wednesday off. O'Neill has indicated that he felt he was putting together more improved at-bats of late and that he's finally starting to get the rhythm he had at the plate last season. He'll hit sixth.

Paul DeJong will get his first game day off since returning to the major leagues in late July. In his 16 games since returning, the Cardinals are 12-4, with DeJong hitting .255 with an OPS of .907. Tommy Edman will get the start at shortstop in his stead; this will be Edman's 52nd game at the position.

Lineups

CARDINALS (65-51)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

ROCKIES (51-68)

1. Jose Iglesias, SS

2. Charlie Blackmon, RF

3. Brendan Rodger, 2B

4. C.J. Cron, DH

5. Ryan McMahon, 3B

6. Elehuris Montero, 1B

7. Sam Hilliard, LF

8. Garrett Hampson, CF

9. Dom Nunez, C

P: German Marquez, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27 ERA): Adam Wainwright carried a no-hitter through 6⅔ innings in his last start. The veteran righty has been historically dominant against the Rockies in his 17-year career. All-time, Wainwright owns the best winning percentage (11-1, .917) and lowest ERA (1.48) of any pitcher to play against the franchise with 75 innings pitched or more.

RHP Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.67 ERA): Right-hander Antonio Senzatela relies on putting the ball in play and allowing his defense to help him out, with low strikeout rates and a lack of swing and miss "stuff," Senzatela is reliant on throwing strikes and creating competitive at-bats. It's something he's done well as of late, allowing just nine walks in his late six starts.

Wild Card

The Cardinals have won 11 games in a row against the Colorado Rockies when playing at Busch Stadium, tied for the second-longest streak against a particular opponent in team history. A win today would make this streak stand alone as the second longest. The longest streak was 13 games against the Cubs from October 3, 1999 to June 16, 2001.

St. Louis starters have been dominant as of late, limiting opponents to two runs or fewer in seven straight starts — the longest streak of its kind since 2019.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will make his third rehab start Sunday with the AA the Springfield Cardinals. His projected pitch limit is between 65-70. (Updated Aug. 18)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez (forearm) is set to return to rehab assignments soon after an illness caused a setback in his return to the Cardinals. He played four games before falling ill and will return with intention to play the outfield. Oli Marmol has indicated Yepez's rehab is not only health oriented, but performance based. (Updated Aug. 17)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season-ending hip surgery soon. He had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. (Updated Aug. 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) has begun throwing off a mound, he will remain in St. Louis while the Cardinals embark on their next road trip to continue his rehab. (Updated Aug. 18)

Who's Next

Game 1 vs. Arizona: RHP Miles Mikolas vs. LHP Tommy Henry

Game 2 vs. Arizona: RHP Dakota Hudson vs. LHP Madison Bumgarner

Game 3 vs. Arizona: LHP Jose Quintana vs. RHP Merrill Kelly

Up Next

The Cardinals will jet to the Arizona desert to take on the Diamondbacks. They then head to Wrigley Field for another five-game series before returning home to host the reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Thursday night, and also in the pages of Friday's Post-Dispatch.