First Pitch: Cardinals tab Adam Wainwright to open season's second half

First Pitch: 5:40 p.m. at Cincinnati

The Cardinals begin the second half of the season just a half-game back of the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. With less than two weeks to go before the August 2 MLB trade deadline, and only 68 games still to play in the season, it is still very much anybody's race for NL Central supremacy.

The Cardinals open the second half of the season with a nine-game road trip with international flair. The Cardinals start a three-game series in Cincinnati this evening, then head to Canada to see the Toronto Blue Jays, before finishing the road trip in the nation's capital against the Washington Nationals.

To pile on to the weeks-long trip, the Cardinals will be without Juan Yepez and Dakota Hudson, who were added to the IL ahead of the All-Star break.

The news is not all bad though, Steven Matz has returned to the club and will be looking to make his first start since May 22 in the coming days. The Cardinals will also have a glut of off days relative to the first half, having two in four days around the trip to Toronto, allowing the team to be more competitive with starting pitching and bullpen selections.

After starting opening day, Adam Wainwright takes the mound in the season's "second" opener this evening.

CARDINALS (50-44)

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Tyler O'Neill, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, DH

6. Dylan Carlson, CF

7. Brendan Donovan, 2B

8. Lars Nootbaar, RF

9. Andrew Romine, C

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

REDS (34-57)

1. Jonathan India, 2B

2. Brandon Drury, DH

3. Tommy Pham, LF

4. Joey Votto, 1B

5. Tyler Stephenson, C

6. Kyle Farmer, SS

7. Tyler Naquin, RF

8. Donovan Solano DH

9. Nick Senzel , CF

P: Graham Ashcraft, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (6-7, 3.00): Making his 19th start of the season, Adam Wainwright will look to start the second half of the season on the right note. In his last outing, Wainwright could muster only 5⅓ innings pitched in what was a relatively frustrating start for him.

RHP Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.45): Ashcraft is a building block in the next generation of Cincinnati Reds baseball. The rookie has been an innings eater for the Reds in his 10 starts this season, failing to pitch into the fifth inning only once and pitching six or more innings in half of his appearances. While things have not been always easy for the Mississippi State grad, owning a WHIP of 1.3, he has been an impactful rookie on a team in need of impactful rookies.

Wild Cards

Per Tankathon, the Cardinals have the easiest remaining schedule in Major League Baseball. With a league-low 68 games to play, the combined winning percentage of their opponents is just .453. The next weakest remaining schedule belongs to the White Sox, who will play opponents with a combined .466 winning percentage.

To counter Dakota Hudson and Juan Yepez being placed on the IL, the Cardinals recalled Lars Nootbar and Zach Thompson from AAA Memphis. The pair joined the club ahead of Sunday's game, which was eventually rained out.

Injury Updates

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez will be out 10 days to three weeks with a forearm strain suffered on Thursday night making a throw to the plate. (Updated July 22)

RHP Dakota Hudson says he may not miss a start with a stiff neck that has been bothering him. Now on the 15-day injured list, Hudson said he was not scheduled to pitch in Toronto on July 26-27 and had been vaccinated two years ago. (Updated July 22)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has mapped out a return to playing in St. Louis that would see him returning in early August. Molina had been prescribed rest to help manage the swelling in his knee and has been rehabbing in Puerto Rico since mid-June. (Updated July 13)

OF Harrison Bader will begin a rehab assignment with AAA Memphis tonight as he continues to heal from plantar fasciitis . (Updated July 16)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. The transaction gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 13)

Up Next

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Friday night, and also in the pages of Saturday's Post-Dispatch.