First Pitch: Cardinals turn to Adam Wainwright to earn series victory over Dodgers

After a night of dramatic moments capped off a much needed series-opening victory over the NL West-leading LA Dodgers, the Cardinals will turn to their veteran leader Adam Wainwright to eliminate the impending crisis in the bullpen.

Opting to use the opener method in Tuesday night's game, starting Jordan Hicks in place of Matthew Liberatore, the Cardinals ultimately sacrificed starting longevity in place of favorable matchups. The gamble paid off with a victory, but the team may now pay a price as the Cardinals used seven pitchers in the win.

Oli Marmol reiterated the team's intention to finish strong as the nearly weeklong All-Star break approaches as a respite from the grueling schedule of the first half of the season. They will need a healthy (and available) bullpen to finish strong.

Pitching Matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (6-7, 3.15): Coming off of his 28th career complete game — and second loss in a complete game in two years — Wainwright will look to continue to provide depth and consistency for the Cardinals pitching staff. In his previous 10 starts, Wainwright has pitched into the sixth inning or deeper in eight of them.

RHP Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 1.62): The first-time All-Star pick has put together a strong case to be the starting pitcher for the National League in his own ballpark. The NL leader in wins has been a model of consistency, but in recent outings has shown signs of vulnerability, failing to pitch past the fourth inning his previous two starts.

Andrew Knizner made his 45th start as catcher on Tuesday in the win over the Dodgers, the most by a Cardinal not named Yadier Molina since 2004, when Mike Matheny made 110. Molina's rookie season was 2004.

Injury Updates

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has mapped out a return to playing in St. Louis that would see him returning in early August. Molina had been prescribed rest to help manage the swelling in his knee and has been rehabbing in Puerto Rico since Flag Day (Updated July 13)

Tyler O’Neill took swings in the batting cage and played catch Monday at Busch Stadium with the intent of rejoining the active roster in the near future based on his pain tolerance. He was hit by a pitch on the wrist in an at-bat in Memphis last week, and he said a subsequent MRI of the swollen area revealed a tear of a wrist flexor tendon near his right pinky. The club says there is no fracture but some deep bruising. O'Neill experienced some swelling in the early days of the injury but the soreness had subsided on Saturday. (Updated July 12)

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He has been able to take swings and throw at Busch Stadium and says he felt improved. He was spending half the day in a boot to accelerate healing at times in the past week. The Cardinals do not think he’ll return to center field before the All-Star break. (Updated July 12)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw 4⅓ innings Tuesday night for the AAA Memphis Redbirds, marking his third rehab appearance. He is set to return as the Cardinals starter for Sundays game against the Reds.

RHP Drew VerHagen went through an exam and workouts at Busch Stadium on Monday before departing for the next phase of his rehab assignment. He pitched an inning Friday for High-A Peoria. His next outing will be multiple innings, and the returns on his progress have been good. His fastball worked between 95-98 mph in his most recent, 24-pitch appearance. The right-hander may not return to the team before the All-Star break, though that will depend on team need as well as his readiness. (Updated July 12)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. While initially Flaherty's return timeline was considered 'fluid', and it remains so. The transactions gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 12)

Who's Next

Game three versus Los Angeles: RHP Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.00) vs. LHP Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.15)

Up Next

The Cardinals finish their series against Los Angeles before seeing the Cincinnati Reds to close the opening half of the season. The Cardinals will not return to Busch Stadium until August after this homestand.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Wednesday night, and also in the pages of Thursday's Post-Dispatch.