First Pitch: Cardinals use familiar formula to try and repeat success in Cincinnati

First Pitch is set for 5:40 p.m. at Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark

After a twice-delayed game in the series opener, there are clear skies in the Queen City.

The message of today's lineup from Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol appears to be, "if it ain't broken, don't fix it," as he goes with a very similar lineup to the one that scored 12 runs in yesterday's win. The changes that he made today are rather small and mostly defensive in nature.

Tyler O'Neill, who hit two home runs in Monday's game, swaps places with Albert Pujols in the fourth and fifth positions in the lineup. O'Neill continues to play center field in part due to the offensive success of outfielders Lars Nootbaar and Corey Dickerson, who have forced Marmol's hand with strong play at the plate. Dylan Carlson remains the odd man out.

Pujols will start again against a right-hander. Marmol has shown a confidence in "The Machine" when taking on less-established pitchers, no matter the handedness, especially considering Pujols' recent surge. He will serve as the designated hitter.

The only other move in the lineup puts Yadier Molina behind the plate, hitting eighth. Despite poor performance at the plate (not tallying a hit since returning from his trip to Puerto Rico), Molina is still the catcher of choice in terms of managing a pitching staff. With Dakota Hudson on the mound today, Molina's selection is a clear benefit.

While only briefly a Cardinal, Austin Romine will make his first start against his former club. Batting ninth and catching in what will be his 13th game with the Reds, Romine has only appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals so far this year.

Lineups

CARDINALS (75-54)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Tyler O'Neill, CF

7. Corey Dickerson, LF

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Dakota Hudson, RHP

REDS (50-77)

1. Jonathan India, 2B

2. Jake Fraley, DH

3. Kyle Farmer, SS

4. Donovan Solano, 1B

5. TJ Friedl, LF

6. Nick Senzel, CF

7. Aquino, RF

8. Lopez, 1B

9. Austin Romine, C

P: Justin Dunn, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Dakota Hudson (10-10, 3.45 ERA): Looking to build off a successful last appearance, the groundball specialist gets an opportunity to face a struggling Reds roster. Lifetime Hudson has excelled against the Reds, owning a 6-1 record with a 2.95 ERA.

RHP Justin Dunn (1-2, 5.12 ERA): Making his fifth start of the year for the Reds, Dunn has been a highly touted prospect since being drafted in the first round in 2016. Dunn has bounced between teams due to being a prospect traded often, thus never quiet finding a solid situation. Dunn struggles mightily with allowing home runs, giving one up every three innings of work this season.

Wild Card

Leading the way in the NL Central by six games, the Cardinals' magic number to secure the NL Central crown is at 29. Any combination of 29 wins by the Cardinals or losses by the Brewers will give them the division title.

Albert Pujols' home run in yesterday's game gave him the record for most pitchers homered off of, passing Barry Bonds with 450 unique pitchers.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will make one more start Wednesday for AA Springfield before returning to the majors. He will be on no pitch count and no limitations and will go as deep into the game as performance warrants. Manager Oliver Marmol made it clear that he felt Flaherty could return as early as Wednesday, but what was best for the franchise as a whole was to wait until rosters expanded to add him back to the rotation. (Updated Aug. 29)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) will throw a bullpen with higher intensity on Saturday. With that done, he will be pointed toward being used as a relief pitcher and may begin a rehab timetable for a return. (Updated Aug. 26)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals do battle in Cincinnati before returning home for the final weekend series against the Chicago Cubs, which kicks off a seven-game home stand.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Tuesday night, and also in the pages of Wednesday's Post-Dispatch.