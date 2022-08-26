First Pitch: Cardinals welcome reigning World Series champion Braves

First pitch is 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

In a preview of a potential playoff matchup, the Atlanta Braves come to St. Louis to take on the surging Cardinals beginning Friday. Since starting the first two months of the season four games under .500, the Braves have been one of the hottest teams in baseball. They own the second-best record in the NL since June 1, with a 54-21 record in that span, second only to the Dodgers.

While the Cardinals' bullpen will receive reinforcements in the form of Ryan Helsley, who is returning from paternity leave, they lose their star third basemen in Nolan Arenado, who was formally placed on the maternity list himself. Juan Yepez has been recalled from AAA Memphis to replace Arenado on the roster.

This series would also see three separate rookie of the year candidates do battle. Braves centerfield Michael Harris II and Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan are first and second in WAR for NL rookies this season — at 3.3 and 3.0, respectively — with second baseman Nolan Gorman (1.1) not too far behind. All three will start tonight, with Donovan taking over at third base.

Corey Dickerson has been red hot and will get the start in left while hitting cleanup again. Tyler O'Neill (CF) and Lars Nootbaar (RF) round out the outfield trio. Manager Oli Marmol highlighted O'Neill's stronger ability to hit high fastballs as a priority for his selection over Dylan Carlson in center field. This would be Carlson's third game in a row not starting.

Lineups

CARDINALS (72-53)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, 3B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Corey Dickerson, LF

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Tyler O'Neill, CF

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jose Quintana, LHP

Braves (78-48)

1. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF

2. Dansby Swanson, SS

3. Austin Riley, 3B

4. Matt Olson, 1B

5. Travis d'Arnaud, C

6. William Contreras, DH

7. Vaughn Grissom, 2B

8. Michael Harris II, CF

9. Robbie Grossman, LF

P: Spencer Strider, RHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.45 ERA): After three strong appearances to start his tenure as a Cardinal, Quintana labored through his last outing. Allowing seven hits and failing to finish the third inning before being pulled. Despite his odd 4-5 record, Quintana's teams are 14-10 in his 24 starts this season. The Cardinals are 4-0 in his four starts for them.

RHP Spencer Strider (7-4, 2.95 ERA): Owner of one of the best fastballs in baseball, Strider is making his second start against the Cardinals this season. In his first appearance, the former first-round pick struck out 12 in a six-inning, two-hit gem.

Transactions

3B Nolan Arenado has been placed on the Paternity List, he would be eligible to come off that list tomorrow night.

OF/1B Juan Yepez has been recalled from AAA Memphis.

RHP Ryan Helsley has been activated off the Restricted List, he was recently moved from the Paternity list to the Restricted List while he took time with his wife after the birth of their first child.

LHP Packy Naughton has been optioned down to AAA Memphis

Injury Report

Nolan Arenado (paternity leave) returned to St. Louis to be with his wife, Laura, as they prepare to welcome their first child. He was placed on the paternity list Friday. (Update Aug. 26)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will start tonight for Class AAA Memphis. His target will be 80 pitches. After tonight's start he will be reevaluated for another rehab assignment or brought to the majors. (Updated Aug. 26th)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) will throw another bullpen with a higher intensity on Saturday. With that done he will be pointed towards being used as a relief pitcher and may begin a rehab timetable for a return. (Updated Aug. 26th)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals have a brief stop off at home, to host the reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves before jetting off to Cincinnati for three midweek ties.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Friday night, and also in the pages of Saturday's Post-Dispatch.