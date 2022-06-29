First Pitch: Cardinals will need to overcome Cy Young favorite Alcantara to earn sweep

St. Louis will go for their third series sweep of the season after taking the Monday and Tuesday games from the Miami Marlins. What stands in their way may be their toughest test yet.

Having to face front office past decisions, the Cardinals take on one of the best pitchers in baseball, Sandy Alcantara, in order to get their sweep. The Redbirds will respond with rookie standout Andre Pallante. The opposing Alcantara was developed by the Cardinals organization, and originally signed as an international free agent in 2013 before being traded to the Marlins for Marcell Ozuna.

The late inning relief core was utilized to full effect in Tuesday's win, with Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley combining to keep the Cardinals perfect record of 36-0 when leading after seven innings.

With the off day on Thursday before heading to Philadelphia; the availability of those late-inning relievers is unknown. Manager Oli Marmol did say prior to Tuesday's game that infielder Tommy Edman would be getting the day off.

Lineups

Pitching matchup

Andre Pallante, RHP (2-3, 3.72 ERA): Coming off his longest appearance of the season, pitching six innings in 3-0 loss to the Cubs, Pallante looks to further assert himself as a mainstay in the starting rotation. As a starter, Pallante owns a 2.57 ERA in 21 innings. He will be making his fifth start of the season.

Sandy Alcantara, RHP (7-3, 1.95 ERA): The one that got away. The prize piece sent to the Marlins in exchange for Ozuna, Alcantara has emerged as the de facto Cy Young favorite in the National League in 2022 and potentially the best pitcher in all of baseball right now. Alcantara pitched eight times for the Cardinals before being traded.

Wild Cards

Dylan Carlson continued his hot streak in Tuesdays win, collecting his 100th career RBI and fourth extra base hit in as many days. The outfielder has meshed perfectly into center field in Harrison Bader's absence and has hit .333 in the last seven days.

Junior Fernandez has been excellent in limited opportunities out of the pen. He has not allowed a hit in four consecutive appearances and has yet to allow an earned run since being recalled.

Injury updates

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. (Updated June 27)

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. (Updated June 27)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment in AAA Memphis Tuesday. (Updated June 26)

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) will continue his rehab assignment this week with the goal of throwing on back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to the Cardinals in Philadelphia this weekend. Hicks will pitch in relief of Matz Tuesday. (Updated June 26)

LHP Genesis Cabrera has been placed on the 10-Day IL, Jake Woodford has been recalled from AAA Memphis. (Updated June 25)

RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. (Updated June 24)

LHP T.J. McFarland tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some symptoms and was placed on the 10-day IL. He will not be eligible to return based on testing protocols, and he’ll require several days symptom free and consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart. He is eligible for a rehab assignment before returning to the major leagues.



C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. (Updated June 24)

OF Tyler O’Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a Grade 1 tear of his left hamstring. He will be evaluated this weekend to see if a rehab assignment is possible next week. He began a running program to begin rehab June 25 and is expected to begin running bases soon. (Updated June 26)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) has returned to St. Louis after his rehab assignment in Memphis, but will not be coming off the IL. He has aggravated his calf injury and will be reevaluated before moving forward. (Updated June 24)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jake Walsh (elbow) received PRP treatment, and has been shut down for six to eight weeks. (Updated June 24)

Up next

The Cardinals continue to swing through the NL East, embarking on a seven-game trip through Philadelphia and Atlanta before returning home to face the Phillies again..

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Wednesday night, and also in the pages of Thursday's Post-Dispatch.

