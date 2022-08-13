First Pitch: Corey Dickerson scratched from lineup due to calf pain

First pitch is 6:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals will be playing with a short bench in their second game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Corey Dickerson, who was originally slated to hit second and play left field, has been scratched due to calf pain and will be seeking further evaluation from doctors as to the severity of the injury. Dickerson is a .500 hitter against today's starting pitcher from the Brewers, Corbin Burnes, and has shown signs of a breakout in recent days and weeks. There is no timetable or expectation of delay at this point.

Without Dickerson, the Cardinals will essentially only have Albert Pujols, Andrew Knizner and Tyler O'Neill available off the bench, meaning manager Oli Marmol will have to pick his spots carefully to send out a pinch hitter in a important spot, knowing he will likely only be able to use one of them.

Marmol has arranged his lineup to optimize and avoid situations where Brewers manager Craig Council can bring in bullpen help that would stymie matchups. Specifically highlighting that having two high walk-rate players in the leadoff and second batting position (Nootbaar and Donovan) may help counter Hoby Milner coming in from the bullpen against the top of the order, considering Milner's low strike rate despite it then being a lefty-lefty matchup.

Struggling center fielder Dylan Carlson was also moved to the bottom of the order, failing to solidify his role as leadoff hitter. The sophomore outfielder has hit .130 over the past two weeks, and only .154 as the leadoff hitter in 25 opportunities this season.

Lineups

CARDINALS (62-50)

1. Lars Nootbar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, DH

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

BREWERS (60-51)

1. Christian Yelich, LF

2. Willy Adames, SS

3. Rowdy Tellez, 1B

4. Andrew McCutchen, DH

5. Hunter Renfroe, RF

6. Kolten Wong, 2B

7. Luis Urias, 3B

8. Victor Caratini, C

9. Tyrone Taylor, CF

P: Corbin Burns, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.42 ERA): The Brewers have Wainwright's number this year, tagging him for 11 earned runs in 14 innings over three starts. In 52 career starts against the Brew Crew, Waino owns a far more palatable 2.81 ERA.

RHP Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.45 ERA): Burnes, a two-time All-Star and 2021 Cy Young winner, stands opposed to the Cardinals in what can only be described as a playoff preview matchup. With one of the best cutters in baseball, Burnes will face the Cardinals for the third time Saturday. Burnes is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 14 innings.

Wild Card

The battery of Wainwright and Molina will be marking even more milestones in this start. Tonight will be the pair's 319th career start as battery mates, just five starts behind Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan (324) for most in MLB history. It will also be the pair's 363nd appearance (starts and relief), passing Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan (362) for fifth-most in MLB history since 1961.

The Cardinals will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1982 World Series championship at the ballpark tonight, with appearances by many of the team's former members.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) threw 35 pitches at AAA Memphis in one inning of work. He will make his next start Tuesday in Springfield with an increased pitch count. A Sept. 1 return timetable was floated as a possible return date. (Updated Aug. 13)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez continues to make rehab appearances with AAA Memphis. His next targeted milestone is playing back to back days in the field. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol indicated that his return to the majors would be both health- and performance-based (Updated Aug. 13)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season-ending hip surgery soon. He had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. (Updated Aug. 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball; after evaluation, it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament. There is no timetable for his return; he will be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis. (Updated Aug. 4)

Up Next

The Cardinals continue their stretch of six games at home with the finale of the Brewers series Sunday before starting a midweek set with the Colorado Rockies.

