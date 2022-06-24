First Pitch: Cubs comes to Busch Stadium for first time this season

Failing to break the status quo on their trip to Milwaukee, the Cardinals return to Busch Stadium with a share of the NL Central lead. They now get to host their oldest rival, the Chicago Cubs, who come to town struggling and ripe for the Cardinals to defeat.

Losers in 14 of their last 17 games, the Cubs have had difficulty keeping their opponents from scoring, allowing seven or more runs in 10 games in that stretch. A perfect opportunity for the Cardinals who rank fourth in runs scored this season.

Since seeing the Cardinals last in a five game series at Wrigley, the Cubs have fallen off, now sitting 13 games back in the NL Central. The Cubs coming to Busch Stadium this late in the season is a new phenomenon, making their latest first appearance in St. Louis since the 2010 season.

Today's game will be aired exclusively on the streaming service Apple TV+. This is the third game this season the Cardinals have played to air only on AppleTV+ and more information about the broadcast can be found here.

Lineups

The Cubs have announced their lineup early, the Cardinals lineup will be posted when it becomes available.

CARDINALS 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. P: Andre Pallante Cubs 1. Christopher Morel, CF 2. Wilson Contreras, DH 3. Ian Happ, LF 4. Patrick Wisdom, 3B 5. Jonathan Villar, 2B 6. Yan Gomez, C 7. Nico Hoerner, SS 8. Jason Heyward, RF 9. Alfonso Rivas, 1B P: Kyle Hendricks

Pitching Matchup

Andre Pallante, RHP (2-2, 1.69 ERA): Since being converted to a starter Pallante has pitched deeper into each game than he did the last. On what will be his highest pitch limit thus far, the rookie will be looking to secure himself in the starting rotation after todays outing.

Kyle Hendricks, RHP (2-6, 5.43 ERA): While Hendricks has struggled generally in the first three months on the season, he has been particularly poor against left-handed hitters, allowing seven more home runs and a batting average of nearly .300 with an OPS of .970. The Cardinals could send as many as five hitters who hit from the left at Hendricks today.

Wild Cards

Harrison Bader is one of four center fielders this season to have played 500 innings without committing an error. Per Fangraphs, he is second among all outfielders in outs above average (OAA) with five this season.

Tommy Edman leads the majors in defensive runs saved with 14 and is tied for second among infielders with nine. Edman leads the majors in defensive bWAR despite his move to shortstop after the season's start.

Three Up

Three Down

Injury Updates

RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. Packy Naughton has been recalled from AAA Memphis.

T.J. McFarland tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some symptoms and was placed on the 10-day IL. He will not be eligible to return based on testing protocols, and he’ll require several days symptom free and consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and will be checked in on by the club next week.

OF Tyler O’Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a Grade 1 tear of his left hamstring. He will be evaluated this weekend to see if a rehab assignment is possible next week.

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) has returned to St. Louis after his rehab assignment in Memphis but will not be coming off the IL. He has reaggravated his calf injury and will be reevaluated before moving forward.

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, if all goes well he will be sent out for a rehab assignment in the coming days.

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) will throw two innings for AAA Memphis tonight as part of his rehab assignment. He threw an inning on Tuesday in his first rehab assignment. He is preparing to return to the majors as a reliever.

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jake Walsh (elbow) received PRP treatment, and has been shut down for six to eight weeks.

Who's Next

Game 2 vs Chicago Cubs: Miles Mikolas (5-5, 2.64 ERA) vs. Adrian Sampson (0-0, 7.50 ERA)

Game 3 vs Chicago Cubs: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. Alec Mills (0-1, 8.59)

Game 1 vs Miami Marlins: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.32 ERA) vs. TBA

Up Next

The Cardinals continue their home stand with two more games against the Cubs before hosting the Miami Marlins to finish the weeklong homestand.

The Cardinals continue their home stand with two more games against the Cubs before hosting the Miami Marlins to finish the weeklong homestand.

