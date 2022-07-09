First Pitch: Dickerson returns to Cardinals lineup, Gorman rises to leadoff vs. Phillies

A planned transaction and an unplanned illness led to a rewrite of the lineup a few hours before the tarp was removed from the infield at Busch Stadium.

Corey Dickerson has returned from his calf strain, and he will start in left field and bat sixth right away Saturday for the Cardinals. To make room on the active roster for Dickerson, the Cardinals optioned Connor Capel to Class AAA Memphis.

Brendan Donovan woke up ill and will not be at the ballpark.

He has already gone through the required testing to determine the cause of the illness and what the next move for him is. Manager Oliver Marmol said he was already looking for spots to get Donovan a break after a month and a half of playing in every game.

"Get a recharge," Marmol said. "Looking for ways to back off (and) it's hard when you're scoring to take a bat out of the lineup."

With the rain now passed after causing delays and challenges for the Busch Stadium grounds crew, the warm summer afternoon has returned and the Cardinals will try to improve on their already strong record in St. Louis.

After being named an All-Star Paul Goldschmidt to show why he's at the core of the MVP race, increasing his hit total to a league high 106 buoying the struggling Cardinal offense. He and Nolan Arenado have been the lone Cardinals to excel at the plate in July.

Adam Wainwright brought his best stuff and made quick work of the Phillies by forcing contact and allowing his defense to perform behind him. The Cardinal offense once again failed to support a strong start from the veteran ace, getting shut out for the the ninth time this year. Ground ball specialist Dakota Hudson will take the mound today and would fair well if he was able to do the same.

CARDINALS

1. Nolan Gorman, 2B

2. Juan Yepez, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Dylan Carlson, CF

6. Corey Dickerson, LF

7. Lars Nootbaar, RF

8. Edmundo Sosa, SS

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Dakota Hudson, RHP

PHILLIES

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF

2. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

3. Nick Castellanos, RF

4. Darick Hall, DH

5. Didi Gregorius, SS

6. Alec Bohm, 3B

7. Bryson Stott, 2B

8. Matt Vierling, CF

9. Garrett Stubbs, C

P: Kyle Gibson, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.29 ERA): Coming off what was statistically his worst career start, Hudson hopes to use friendly confines of Busch Stadium to get back on track. The ground ball specialist has been significantly better at home, earning a 4-1 record with a 3.03 ERA.

RHP Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.91 ERA): The Mizzou alum makes his second straight start against the Cardinals, where he allowed four straight home runs to the Cardinals. This will be the first time he has pitched at Busch Stadium.

Wild cards

Paul Goldschmidt was voted to his seventh all-star game, his first as a Cardinal and third time as a starter. Goldschmidt will start at first after beating out Pete Alonso in a fan vote. Albert Pujols was also named to the NL All-Star team as a commissioners choice earlier today. This will be his 11th all-star appearance, and his 10th as a Cardinal.

Joining the present day Cardinals in the City of Angels will be future Cardinals Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, who will be playing the Futures game ahead of the main event. Both prospects currently play for Springfield Cardinals are were the Cardinals first two picks in the 2020 draft.

Injury updates

OF Tyler O’Neill was hit by a pitch on the wrist in a at-bat in Memphis this week, club says there is no fracture but is some bruising, and the extent of the damage won't be clear until Monday. At that point in time, the Cardinals will know the next phase of his recovery. O'Neill experienced some swelling in the early days of the injury but the soreness had subsided on Saturday. (Update July 9)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) has rejoined the major league club and was activated Saturday.

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He has been able to take swings and throw at Busch Stadium and says he felt improved. The Cardinals recognize the possibility he may not return until after the All-Star break. (Updated July 7)

RHP Johan Oviedo (bruised hand) is available out of the bullpen and has not had any lingering issues. (Updated July 7)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw three innings for AAA Memphis Saturday night, allowing one run on four hits against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The start was his second rehab assignment after throwing two innings Tuesday. He is scheduled to make two more rehab appearances before returning to the majors. (Updated July 6)

LHP T.J. McFarland will pitched a second inning on his rehab assignment Friday night, and in the coming days the Cardinals will make a decision on when to activate him during this home stand. (Updated July 7)

RHP Drew VerHagen pitched an inning Friday for High-A Peoria. His next outing will be multiple innings, and the returns on his progress have been good. His fastball worked between 95-98 mph in his most recent, 24-pitch appearance. (Updated July 7)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. It is not expected that he will return ahead of the trade deadline. The initial steps of his recovery will take place in Los Angeles, where Flaherty makes his offseason home and close to a doctor who has been reviewing his injury. (Updated July 4)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. In a text message to his manager, Molina said the knee is "feeling better," but he has not resumed baseball activities. (Updated July 7)

Who's next

Sunday vs Philadelphia: RHP Andre Pallante (2-4, 3.03) vs TBA

Monday vs Philadelphia: RHP Miles Mikolas (5-7. 2.72) vs RHP Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15)

Up next

The Cardinal begin a 10 day homestand before the All-Star break in Los Angeles. The will not return to Busch Stadium until August after this stand.

