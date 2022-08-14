First Pitch: Dylan Carlson returns to leadoff spot, Cardinals go for series win over Brewers

First pitch is 1:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

St. Louis goes for the series win in the rubber match against the Milwaukee Brewers, who sit just a half-game behind the Cardinals in the NL Central. Failing to capitalize on Adam Wainwrights nine inning masterpiece last night, the Cardinals send Miles Mikolas to secure not only the win, but separation in the chase for the division title.

Andrew Knizner gets the start behind the plate in Yadier Molina's stead. Knizner has become a sort of personal catcher for the eccentric Mikolas, despite how poorly his last start went against the Rockies. In 16 starts, Knizner has helped guide Mikolas to a winning record.

The Cardinals return to using Dylan Carlson out of the leadoff spot after experimenting with Lars Nootbaar in that role. Nootbaar will remain in the starting lineup, hitting in the nine hole. Carlson has appeared in the leadoff spot 60 times in his career with a batting average of .204, 25 of those appearances happened this season.

As has become normal for when the Cardinals face off against left handed pitching, Albert Pujols steps in as the designated hitter, leaving the hot hitting Nolan Gorman available for later in the game. Pujols has struggled as a pinch hitter with only two hits off the bench, however as a starter Pujols has been far more consistent, owning a .756 OPS.

Lineups

CARDINALS (62-51)

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Tyler O'Neill, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Tommy Edman, 2B

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Lars Nootbaar, RF

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

BREWERS (61-51)

1. Christian Yelich, DH

2. Willy Adames, SS

3. Rowdy Tellez, 1B

4. Andrew McCutchen, LF

5. Hunter Renfroe, RF

6. Kolten Wong, 2B

7. Luis Urias, 3B

8. Jonathan Davis, CF

9. Mario Feliciano, C

P: Aaron Ashby, LHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (8-9, 3.5 ERA): Looking for a bounce back after the worst start of his career, Miles Mikolas looks to secure a series victory against the Brewers for the first time this season. In each of his three starts this year against the Brewers, Mikolas has pitched into the sixth inning.

LHP Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.32 ERA): The second year starter has struggled to find the consistency that is typical of a Brewers starting pitcher. Since the All-Star game he is 0-3, averaging just five innings of work in each game.

Wild Card

Nolan Gorman has hit an extra base hit in three straight games for the Cardinals. He has been especially lethal against the Brewers, tallying a .379 batting average with three home runs and two doubles.

The Cardinals play 62% of their remaining game against NL central opponents. At 29-16 against in division rivals, the Cardinals have the fourth best interdivision record in major league baseball.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) threw 35 pitches at AAA Memphis in one inning of work. He will make his next start Tuesday in Springfield with an increased pitch count. A Sept. 1 return timetable was floated as a possible return date. (Updated Aug. 13)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez continues to make rehab appearances with AAA Memphis. His next targeted milestone is playing back to back days in the field. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated that his return to the majors would be both health- and performance-based (Updated Aug. 13)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season-ending hip surgery soon. He had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. (Updated Aug. 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball; after evaluation, it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament. There is no timetable for his return; he will be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis. (Updated Aug. 4)

Up Next

The Cardinals get another off day Monday before continuing their homestand starting a midweek set with the Colorado Rockies.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Sunday night, and also in the pages of Monday's Post-Dispatch.