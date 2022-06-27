First Pitch: Flaherty and Bader placed on injured list ahead of series opener with Miami

Jack Flaherty (right shoulder strain), who was removed from Sundays game, and Harrison Bader (right foot plantar fasciitis) have been placed on the injured list headed into todays series opener with the Miami Marlins. Outfielder Connor Capel and right handed pitcher Missouri native James Naile have been selected from AAA Memphis to replace them, both would make their major league debut in their first appearance.

After a challenging day in the Sunday afternoon finale against the Cubs, manager Oli Marmol and the Cardinals will be needing longevity out of their senior leader Adam Wainwright.

The 40-year-old starter is second on the team in innings pitched and will need to provide a vintage performance in order to manage a difficult bullpen situation.

Having used six relievers in Sunday's 6-5 extra inning loss to the Cubs, and with TJ McFarland and Genesis Cabrera on the IL, the Cardinals' bullpen is taxed and thin, and desperately in need of a deep start from the top of the rotation.

The Cardinals won two of three games from the Marlins when they visited Miami earlier this season. Miami enters the series in St. Louis with a record of 33-38 record, 12.5 games back of first in the NL East.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted when they're released by the clubs

Pitching matchup

Adam Wainwright, RHP (5-5, 3.32 ERA): Wainwright is used to seeing the Fins in ballgames, but not so used to seeing them in the regular season. Wainwright has made 16 starts against Miami in spring training and only 15 appearances in the regular season. His 13 starts versus the Marlins is his fewest of any NL opponent.

Pablo Lopez, RHP (5-3, 2.61 ERA): A poor start is a rare occurrence from the 26-year old Marlins pitcher, who has made 14 starts this season. Lopez has pitched into the sixth inning or later in 70% of his starts, and has allowed one earned run or fewer in over half of his starts. The Marlins have some of the best starting pitching in baseball and Lopez is a major contributor to that.

Wild Cards

The Cardinals broke a season-best streak of nine consecutive games without committing an error yesterday when Paul Goldschmidt mishandled a ball at first. The 30 errors they have committed thus far is good for fourth fewest in baseball this season. The Seattle Mariners have the fewest, 25.

Adam Wainwright has never pitched fewer than five innings in a start against the Marlins, averaging 6⅔ innings per start against them. He's twice thrown shutouts, once before at Busch Stadium — on July 16, 2016.

Three up

Three down

Injury updates

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) was removed from Sundays game after experiencing right shoulder tightness. Update: Flaherty has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment in AAA Memphis Tuesday. (Updated June 26)

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) will continue his rehab assignment this week with the goal of throwing on back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to the Cardinals in Philadelphia this weekend. Hicks will pitch in relief of Matz Tuesday. (Updated June 26)

LHP Genesis Cabrera has been placed on the 10-Day IL, Jake Woodford has been recalled from AAA Memphis. (Updated June 25)

RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. (Updated June 24)

LHP T.J. McFarland tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some symptoms and was placed on the 10-day IL. He will not be eligible to return based on testing protocols, and he’ll require several days symptom free and consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart. He is eligible for a rehab assignment before returning to the major leagues.



C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. (Updated June 24)

OF Tyler O’Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a Grade 1 tear of his left hamstring. He will be evaluated this weekend to see if a rehab assignment is possible next week. He began a running program to begin rehab June 25 and is expected to begin running bases soon.(Updated June 26)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) has returned to St. Louis after his rehab assignment in Memphis but will not be coming off the IL. He has aggravated his calf injury and will be reevaluated before moving forward. (Updated June 24)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jake Walsh (elbow) received PRP treatment, and has been shut down for six to eight weeks. (Updated June 24)

Who's next

Game 2 vs. Marlins: Dakota Hudson (5-4, 3.72 ERA) vs. Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.08)

Game 3 vs. Marlins: Andre Pallante (2-3, 2.03 ERA) vs. Sandy Alcantara (7-3, 1.95 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals take a swing through the NL East, hosting the Marlins before embarking on a seven-game trip through Philadelphia and Atlanta.

The Cardinals take a swing through the NL East, hosting the Marlins before embarking on a seven-game trip through Philadelphia and Atlanta.

