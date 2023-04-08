First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at American Family Field.

The St. Louis Cardinals will look to snap their longest April losing streak in over a decade with a battle of lefty starters.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol will utilize a lineup more suited to take on the Brewers lefty Eric Lauer meaning infielders Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman, who both swing left-handed, will start the day on the bench. In their absence from the opening nine, Taylor Motter will start at second base, and Juan Yepez will start as the designated hitter. Motter will hit seventh, and Yepez will hit ninth.

With Donovan out of the starting lineup, Tommy Edman will slot into the leadoff spot. Dylan Carlson, a switch hitter, will also get the start with the opportunity to hit from his more preferred right-handed side of the batter's box. Last season Carlson's batting average was over 100 points higher when facing lefties.

Jordan Walker will again start in right field, his eighth start of the season; he is one of only four Cardinals to start in every game this season, joining Tommy Edman, MVP winner Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado.

From earlier...

Left-handed pitcher Genesis Cabrera has been recalled from AAA Memphis to replace Packy Naughton, who was placed on the 15-day IL today. Naughton experienced a left forearm strain in his appearance for the Cardinals Friday and was removed from the game in the eighth inning after motioning to the dugout to seek assistance from the training staff.

Cabrera was being used as a closer for AAA Memphis and has had three appearances thus far for the Redbirds. The lefty has tallied a save over three and a third innings and allowed just one hit and two walks. Cabrera will likely be unavailable to pitch today, as he threw 29 pitches over two innings yesterday for the Redbirds against the Nashville Sounds.

Lineups

CARDINALS (2-5)

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Dylan Carlson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O'Neill, CF

7. Taylor Motter, 2B

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Juan Yepez, DH

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Milwaukee Brewers (6-1)

1. Mike Brosseau, 3B

2. Willy Adames, SS

3. Christian Yelich, LF

4. William Contreras, C

5. Luke Voit, 1B

6. Brian Anderson, 3B

7. Owen Miller, 2B

8. Joey Wiemer, RF

9. Victor Caratini, C

P: Eric Lauer, LHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 5.40 ERA): Despite the Cardinals winning in his 2023 debut, like so many of the Cardinals starters, Montgomery is looking to bounce back after a disappointing first appearance. The left hander has never made a start at Milwaukee's home ballpark.

LHP Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.38 ERA): The six-year veteran has never liked facing the Cardinals, pitching to a career worst 6.46 ERA over six starts and 30 innings pitched.

Numbers to know

The Cardinals are only one of two teams in MLB who have yet to commit an error in the field this season. Their 1.000 fielding percentage is tied with only the New York Mets.

Nolan Arenado is one home run away from the 300th in his career. He would become the seventh to reach the plateau in a Cardinals uniform.

The four game losing streak the Cardinals are on is equal to that of the longest skid of the 2022 season. The last time the Cardinals lost four straight games in April was 2007.

Injury report

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) has been placed on the 15-day IL, he was removed from the game Friday. Genesis Cabrera has been recalled from AAA Memphis.

Lars Nootbaar (thumb) travelled with the team for the trip to Milwaukee and Colorado. He will test his hitting progression on Monday in Colorado. Updated April 7

Adam Wainwright (groin) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is scheduled to throw another bullpen Sunday. Updated April 7.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) will began a rehab assignment Thursday with Class A Palm Beach. He served as DH and hit second for Palm Beach, going 1-3 with 2 RBI. He is scheduled to do the same Friday. The goal will be to get in the field, get comfortable fielding groundballs, and also use the time to show performance at the plate to merit promotion. Updated April 7.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) has started progressing in his throwing program. The Cardinals wanted to see how his arm responds to intensifying work. He has yet to pitch off of a mound but is expected to do so soon. Updated April 8.

Future probable starters

Sunday vs Milwaukee: Jake Woodford (0-1, 12.46 ERA) vs Freddy Peralta (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Monday vs Colorado: Steven Matz (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs TBA

Tuesday vs Colorado: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs TBA

Up next

The Cardinals continue their first road trip of the season, finishing the three game series in Milwaukee then heading to the mountains for a series with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.