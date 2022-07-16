First Pitch: Genesis Cabrera to apologize to Cardinals teammates for mound meltdown

Left-hander Genesis Cabrera, who spiked the ball when he was about to be replaced on the mound on Friday night, said he would apologize to Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his teammates, citing that he was frustrated he had been replaced on the mound in his past two games. Marmol, who met with Cabrera before Saturday's game, said everything was OK between the two.

The Cardinals send their ace to the mound in his final appearance before the All-Star break. Miles Mikolas leads the Cardinals in innings pitched, WAR, strikeouts and ERA. While the Cardinals are only 10-8 in starts from their 33-year-old starter, Mikolas has allowed three or fewer runs in 16 of 18 starts this season.

A win today would secure the most wins a Cardinals team has had pre-All-Star break since 2015. The Cardinals went 58-34 that season, leading the NL Central by five games with the closest team behind them being the 53-39 Pittsburgh Pirates.

1. Jonathan India 2B

Pitching Matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (6-7, 2.47): Getting back into the win column after a month of not tallying a win of his own, Mikolas pitched into the eighth inning in a win over the Phillies last time out, tallying his 12th quality start.

RHP Nick Lodolo (2-2, 4.44): The rookie starter has had mixed success in 2022, but has been far more reliable since returning from AAA Louisville, going five innings in each of his two starts allowing a just three runs total. The TCU alum is making his sixth major league start and appearance.

Wild Cards

Tommy Edman had his third multi-hit game in his past four games on Friday night with a double and a single.

Mikolas has thrown 113⅓ innings this season, fourth most in the league and third most in his career already. At this pace he is looking to surpass his career high 200⅓ innings pitched from 2018 (his first season as a Cardinal) when he was an All-Star and came sixth place in Cy Young voting.

Injury Updates

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez will be out 10 days to three weeks with a forearm strain suffered on Thursday night making a throw to the plate.

RHP Dakota Hudson says he may not miss a start with a stiff neck that has been bothering him. Now on the 15-day injured list, Hudson said he was not scheduled to pitch in Toronto on July 26-27 and had been vaccinated two years ago.

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has mapped out a return to playing in St. Louis that would see him returning in early August. Molina had been prescribed rest to help manage the swelling in his knee and has been rehabbing in Puerto Rico since mid-June. (Updated July 13)

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He will remain in St. Louis doing baseball activities during the All-Star break. (Updated July 16)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw 4⅓ innings Tuesday night for the AAA Memphis Redbirds, marking his third rehab appearance. He is set to return as the Cardinals starter for Sunday's game against the Reds. (Updated July 16)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. The transaction gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 13)

Up Next

The Cardinals close out the first half of the season hosting the Cincinnati Reds. They will get a much-needed break while All-Star festivities take place in Los Angeles. The Cardinals will then embark on a road trip that will have them not return to Busch Stadium until August.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Saturday night, and also in the pages of Sunday's Post-Dispatch.