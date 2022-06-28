First Pitch: Goldschmidt looks to continue fueling Cardinals to victory

First-baseman Paul Goldschmidt has solidified himself as an early candidate in the NL MVP race and a candidate for numerous other honors. Some of those are recurring or common to him; he's won gold gloves, silver sluggers, and accolades as a player of the week and month. He's been an All-Star on many occasions, but never when wearing the birds on the bat.

After the second returns in NL All-Star voting, the Cardinal's first baseman has a commanding lead over his position looking to play in the All-Star game representing St. Louis for the first team. He leads Mets star Pete Alonso by just over 328,000 votes.

Goldschmidt has been excellent at Busch Stadium this season, tallying the best batting average and tied for the most RBIs at home for any player in baseball. He also has the second-most home runs at home behind only the Yankees Aaron Judge. At this point, Goldschmidt is now chasing the Busch Stadium record of batting average, home runs, and RBIs owned by Albert Pujols. Most important to the stoic and reserved star is that the Cardinals are 15-4 when he gets hits and RBIs.

Goldschmidt and the Cardinals look to continue this hot trend by securing the series victory in game two against the Marlins.

Pitching matchup

Dakota Hudson, RHP (5-4, 3.72 ERA): The Marlins have been a favorable opponent for the right-handed ground ball specialist over the years. In three appearances against the Fins, Hudson is 1-0 with an ERA of 0.93. Adding to the small sample size, this will be the first time Hudson faces Miami in his home ballpark.

Braxton Garrett, RHP (1-2, 4.08 ERA): The former first-round pick has struggled to find consistency in the 2022 campaign, most notably not being able to go deep into games in his four starts. Since being called up from AAA Jacksonville, Garrett has only been able to complete the fifth inning once.

Brendan Donovan has tallied 32 hits in the month of June, the most by a Cardinal rookie since Albert Pujols hit 32 in 2001. He trails only Willie McGee (34) and Red Schoendienst (44) for the most by a rookie in June.

All time the Cardinals are 126-82 against the Florida/Miami Marlins, which is St. Louis' second-best winning percentage against a particular club only behind the Arizona Diamondbacks (100-63).

Injury updates

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. (Update June 27)

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. (Update June 27)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment in AAA Memphis Tuesday. (Updated June 26)

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) will continue his rehab assignment this week with the goal of throwing on back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to the Cardinals in Philadelphia this weekend. Hicks will pitch in relief of Matz Tuesday. (Updated June 26)

LHP Genesis Cabrera has been placed on the 10-Day IL, Jake Woodford has been recalled from AAA Memphis. (Updated June 25)

RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. (Updated June 24)

LHP T.J. McFarland tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some symptoms and was placed on the 10-day IL. He will not be eligible to return based on testing protocols, and he’ll require several days symptom free and consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart. He is eligible for a rehab assignment before returning to the major leagues.



C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. (Updated June 24)

OF Tyler O’Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a Grade 1 tear of his left hamstring. He will be evaluated this weekend to see if a rehab assignment is possible next week. He began a running program to begin rehab June 25 and is expected to begin running bases soon.(Updated June 26)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) has returned to St. Louis after his rehab assignment in Memphis but will not be coming off the IL. He has aggravated his calf injury and will be reevaluated before moving forward. (Updated June 24)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jake Walsh (elbow) received PRP treatment, and has been shut down for six to eight weeks. (Updated June 24)

Who's next

Game 3 vs. Marlins: Andre Pallante (2-3, 2.03 ERA) vs. Sandy Alcantara (7-3, 1.95 ERA)

Off Day June 28, travel to Philadelphia

Up next

The Cardinals take a swing through the NL East, hosting the Marlins before embarking on a seven-game trip through Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Tuesday night, and also in the pages of Wednesday's Post-Dispatch.

