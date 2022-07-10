First pitch: Goldschmidt out of Cardinals' lineup; Carlson is late scratch

For Game 3 of the Cardinals’ series with the Philadelphia Phillies here Sunday, neither first baseman Paul Goldschmidt nor Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado will be in the field for the Cardinals. Goldschmidt will rest and Arenado will serve as the designated hitter.

The other time this happened was on May 22 in Pittsburgh when Arenado was the DH and Goldschmidt didn’t play. The Cardinals won 18-4.

Albert Pujols will play first base Sunday, with Edmundo Sosa at third.

A late scratch is center fielder Dylan Carlson, who was reported to have some minor soreness in his right knee. Lars Nootbaar, who had one of the two hits in the Cardinals’ 1-0 loss on Saturday, Utility man Brendan Donovan again is unavailable because of illness.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman ss

2. Nolan Gorman 2b

3. Juan Yepez rf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Corey Dickerson lf

6. Albert Pujols 1b

7. Lars Nootbaar cf

8. Edmundo Sosa 3b

9. Austin Romine c

RH Andre Pallante p

Philadelphia lineup

1. Kyle Schwarber lf

2. Rhys Hoskins 1b

3. Nick Castellanos rf

4. Darick Hall 1b

5. J.T. Realmuto c

6. Alec Bohm 3b

7. Bryson Stott ss

8. Matt Vierling cf

9. Yairo Munoz 2b

RH Nick Nelson p

Pitching matchup

RHP Andre Pallante (2-4, 3.03 ERA): Coming off what was his worst career start, when he gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, the rookie will seek to snap a personal losing streak at three games.

RHP Nick Nelson (3-1. 4-3, 4.17 ERA): The Phillies will be employing a bullpen game Sunday. Next in line probably is right-hander Cristopher Sanchez, who worked five scoreless innings to beat Washington on Tuesday. Nelson will make his third big-league start.

Who's next

Monday vs. Philadelphia: RHP Miles Mikolas (5-7. 2.72) vs RHP Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15)

Injury updates

• OF Tyler O’Neill was hit by a pitch on the wrist in a at-bat in Memphis this week, club says there is no fracture but is some bruising, and the extent of the damage won't be clear until Monday. At that point in time, the Cardinals will know the next phase of his recovery. O'Neill experienced some swelling in the early days of the injury but the soreness has subsided (Updated July 10)

• OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He has been able to take swings and throw at Busch Stadium and says he feels improved. The Cardinals recognize the possibility he may not return until after the All-Star break. Bader said Sunday he planned to do some jogging in the next day or so (Updated July 10)

• LHP T.J. McFarland has had back-to-back scoreless outings of one inning each for Class AAA Memphis and could be taken off the injury list (COVID) either Monday or Tuesday. Updated July 10)

Up next

The Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series beginning here on Tuesday.