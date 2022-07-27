First Pitch: Gorman moves down in the order for second game in Toronto

First Pitch: 6:07 p.m. at Toronto

The Cardinals will roll out a similar lineup on Wednesday, one night after a loss at the hands of the Blue Jays.

Rookie Nolan Gorman moves down from sixth in the order to eight, now batting behind Lars Nootbar. The rookie second-baseman is on an 0-for-13 streak at the plate.

The Blue Jays will respond with an equally similar lineup, with the only change being the addition of catcher Danny Jansen taking over behind the plate. All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk remains in the cleanup spot but will serve as the designated hitter.

After battling back early in the first game north of the border, the Cardinals' bullpen was not able to hold the red hot Blue Jays' offense at bay in the 10-3 loss. The team's July record now site at 8-12, with four games left in the month.

Despite the loss, the Cardinals saw standout performances from veteran first baseman Albert Pujols and centerfielder Dylan Carlson, a needed boost with Goldschmidt and Arenado out of the lineup. Carlson has impressed manager Oli Marmol with his approach and strong plate appearances, and Pujols continues to prove he has more than just sentimental value, hitting .286 in the last two weeks with two extra-base hits and only three strikeouts.

Historically, the Cardinals have been successful against the Blue Jays, especially north of the border. In 20 appearances at Rogers Centre, formerly known as SkyDome, the Cardinals have shut out the Jays four times, including twice in 2014, the last time the Cardinals visited Toronto.

Lineups

CARDINALS (51-47)

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Dylan Carlson, CF

3. Tyler O'Neill, LF

4. Albert Pujols, 1B

5. Brendan Donovan, 3B

6. Corey Dickerson, DH

7. Lars Nootbar, RF

8. Nolan Gorman, 2B

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Blue Jays (54-43)

1. George Springer, CF

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, 1B

3. Alejandro Kirk, DH

4. Bo Bichette, SS

5. Teoscar Hernandez, RF

6. Cavan Biggio, 2B

7. Matt Chapman, 3B

8. Danny Jansen, C

9. Rameil Tapia, LF

P: Kevin Gausman, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (6-8, 3.40 ERA): Adam Wainwright will make his second career start in Toronto’s Rogers Centre, looking to remove the domed stadium from the list of five active major league venues he does not have a win at. His last appearance in Toronto came in 2010 in a 5-0 loss. The AL East has historically been Wainwright's kryptonite, going 1-4 with a 7.99 ERA on the road against the AL East clubs.

RHP Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.00): Gausman has been one of MLB's best starters the last two years, using his signature splitfinger fastball to carve up hitters. More familiar with National League foes, Gausman came sixth in Cy Young voting and 21st in MVP voting for the national league last year.

Wild Card

Canadian Tyler O'Neill returns to Canadian soil for the first time in his MLB career. While his hometown of Burnaby, BC is 4363 kilometers away (or 2711 miles), O'Neill did win a gold medal for Team Canada in Toronto at the 2015 Pan-Am Games. First base coach Stubby Clapp was a coach on that team as was Hall of Famer and former Cardinal Larry Walker.

O'Neill is also the Cardinals all-time leader in games played and home runs by a Canadian.

With two hits Albert Pujols would pass Rogers Hornsby for fourth all-time in hits by a Cardinal with 2110. Yadier Molina sits in third place with 2141.

Transactions

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Austin Romine have been placed on the restricted list. To replace them on the roster Connor Capel, Ivan Herrera, and Corey Spangenberg have been added to the roster and will be available in Toronto.

Injury report

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball back to the mound. After meeting with team doctors there is optimism he could avoid season-ending surgery and rehab the torn ligament, allowing him to return in September. The Cardinals expect to have a plan of action as to the severity of the injury when evaluated later in the week. (Updated July 26)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez is on the 10-day IL with a forearm strain suffered a week ago Thursday night making a throw to the plate. He will begin throwing in a few days. (Updated July 22)

RHP Dakota Hudson made a rehab appearance Sunday in AAA Memphis, pitching five innings allowing one run on five hits in 79 pitches. Manager Oli Marmol indicated that Dakota felt good after his start. (Updated July 26)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) will begin a rehab assignment with AAA Memphis Thursday. Molina had been prescribed rest to help manage the swelling in his knee and has been rehabbing in Puerto Rico since mid-June. Molina returned to St. Louis earlier this week. (Updated July 26)

OF Harrison Bader will seek a second opinion on his plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The outfielder was sidelined again after one rehab appearance in AAA Memphis. (Updated July 24)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. The transaction gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 13)

Who's next

Friday at Washington: Miles Mikolas (7-7, 2.54) vs TBA

Up Next

The Cardinals continue north of the border to see the Toronto Blue Jays for a two-game series. It will be their first time in Canada since 2014. They then head to the nation's capital against the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals will return home August 2 to take on the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals continue north of the border to see the Toronto Blue Jays for a two-game series. It will be their first time in Canada since 2014. They then head to the nation's capital against the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals will return home August 2 to take on the Chicago Cubs.