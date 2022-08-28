First Pitch: Inclement weather delays Cardinals Sunday night matchup with Braves, hope for 7 p.m. start

First pitch is 6:08 p.m. at Busch Stadium, the game has been delayed due to inclement weather, the Cardinals are hoping to begin play for a 7 p.m. start.

Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina take the field for the 322nd time as a battery, two shy of the all-time record. The pair will work to win the series against the surging NL East team in what has been a preview for a potential playoff matchup. The rubber match is the featured game on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

Dylan Carlson returns to the starting lineup after four days. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated yesterday that they preferred Tyler O'Neill when facing pitchers with higher velocity pitches. With the Braves using the softer throwing Odorizzi, Carlson gets the tab today.

The top of the Cardinals lineup remains unchanged as management seem to have found their preferred top four hitters when facing right-handed pitching. The combination of Lars Nootbaar and Brenden Donovan in the one-two spots in the lineup, with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado behind them, have energized the Cardinals offense to their largest lead in the division this season at six games.

The Braves will once again sit former Cardinal Marcell Ozuna and star outfielder Ronald Ocuna Jr.; the latter has struggled with knee injuries and soreness.

Lineups

CARDINALS (73-54)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Corey Dickerson, LF

6. Dylan Carlson, CF

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Braves (79-49)

1. Dansby Swanson, SS

2. Matt Olson, 1B

3. Austin Riley, 3B

4. Travis d'Arnaud, C

5. William Contreras, DH

6. Eddie Rosario, LF

7. Vaughn Grissom, 2B

8. Michael Harris II, CF

9. Robbie Grossman, RF

P: Jake Odorizzi, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (9-9, 3.11 ERA): Drafted by the Braves, Wainwright has been particularly good against his "former" club. Earning a 10-4 record in 15 starts. In his last start against the Braves, Wainwright held the Braves to one run in seven innings in 2021.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.95 ERA): Making his fifth start for the Braves, the righty is 1-2 in 19 innings pitched since leaving Houston. Only five Cardinals (six if you include Adam Wainwright) have seen the righty Odorizzi before, none with very much success, as a team those hitters have two hits in 26 at-bats.

Wild Card

Leading the way in the NL Central by six games, the Cardinals magic number to secure the NL Central crown is at 31, meaning any combination of 31 wins by the Cardinals or losses by the Brewers will give them the division title.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will make one more start Wednesday for AAA Memphis before returning to the majors. Manager Oliver Marmol made it clear that he felt Flaherty could return as early as Wednesday, but what was best for the franchise as a whole was to wait until rosters expanded to add him back to the rotation. (Updated Aug. 28)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) will threw a bullpen with a higher intensity on Saturday. With that done, he will be pointed towards being used as a relief pitcher and may begin a rehab timetable for a return. (Updated Aug. 26)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals jet off to Cincinnati for a midweek series against the Reds, before returning home for the final weekend series against the Chicago Cubs.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Sunday night, and also in the pages of Monday's Post-Dispatch.