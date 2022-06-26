First Pitch: Jack Flaherty looks for consistency, goes for series win in Sunday rubber match

After a frustrating start in his last appearance, Cardinals star pitcher Jack Flaherty looks to rediscover his form in his third start back from injury, and what is set to be his longest appearance yet.

With five walks in his previous appearance at Milwaukee, Flaherty was unable to escape the third inning for the second straight appearance despite increased pitch count. In both starts the right hander has failed to show the dominant pitching identity he has become known for.

It is expected that the pitch limit placed on Flaherty will rise from 75 pitches to 90 in this start. The hope is that he can go deeper into the game and give relief to the overworked bullpen.

With the series on the line, the Cardinals hope Jack Flaherty can bounce back and begin to show some of that "ace" caliber stuff they know he can provide.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS 2. Brendan Donovan, LF 3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B 4. Nolan Arenado, 3B 5. Nolan Gorman, 2B 6. Juan Yepez, DH 7. Dylan Carlson, RF 8. Harrison Bader, CF 9. Ivan Herrera, C P: Jack Flaherty, RHP Cubs 1. Christopher Morel, CF 2. Rafael Ortega, RF 3. Wilson Contreras, DH 4. Ian Happ, LF 5. Patrick Wisdom, 3B 6. Nico Hoerner, SS 7. Yan Gomez, C 8. Alfonso Rivas, 1B 9. David Bote, 2B P: Alec Mills, RHP

Pitching Matchup

Jack Flaherty, RHP (0-0, 7.50 ERA): After struggling with his command to the tune of five walks and 36 balls on 71 pitches, Flaherty ultimately got through three innings as he continues the process of returning from the injury he suffered in spring training. Flaherty is expected to be on a 90 pitch limit in his start.

Alec Mills, RHP (0-1, 8.59 ERA): Like his starting pitching counterpart, Mills has also struggled with injury this season, making his sixth appearance of the season and first start. He has allowed five runs in each of his two previous appearances.

Wild Cards

Left handed pitcher Packy Naughton has been recalled from AAA Memphis for the fifth time this season. As a reliever, Naughton has been excellent for the Cardinals, owning a 0.00 ERA in six relief appearances. As a starter he has not been as dominant, allowing a 10.29 ERA in three starts.

With a share of the NL Central lead, the last time the Cardinals lead the division on June 25 was the 2015 season, when they lead by eight games over second-place Pittsburgh. The Cardinals would go on to win division and 100 games.

Injury Updates

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment in AAA Memphis Tuesday.

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) will continue his rehab assignment this week with the goal of throwing on back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to the Cardinals in Philadelphia this weekend. Hicks will pitch in relief of Matz Tuesday.

Genesis Cabrera has been placed on the 10-Day IL, Jake Woodford has been recalled from AAA Memphis.

RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. (Updated June 24)

T.J. McFarland tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some symptoms and was placed on the 10-day IL. He will not be eligible to return based on testing protocols, and he’ll require several days symptom free and consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart. He is eligible for a rehab assignment before returning to the major leagues.



C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. (Updated June 24)

OF Tyler O’Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a Grade 1 tear of his left hamstring. He will be evaluated this weekend to see if a rehab assignment is possible next week. He began a running program to begin rehab June 25 and is expected to begin running bases soon.(Updated June 26)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) has returned to St. Louis after his rehab assignment in Memphis but will not be coming off the IL. He has aggravated his calf injury and will be reevaluated before moving forward. (Updated June 24)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jake Walsh (elbow) received PRP treatment, and has been shut down for six to eight weeks. (Updated June 24)

Who's Next

Game 1 vs. Miami Marlins: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.32 ERA) vs. Pablo Lopez (5-3, 2.61 ERA)

Game 2 vs. Marlins: Dakota Hudson (5-4, 3.72 ERA) vs. Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.08)

Game 3 vs. Marlins: Andre Pallante (2-3, 2.03 ERA) vs. Sandy Alcantara (7-3, 1.95 ERA)

Up Next

The Cardinals finish their homestand, hosting the Miami Marlins before jettisoning to Philadelphia for the start of a seven-game road trip through the NL East.

