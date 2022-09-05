First Pitch: Jack Flaherty's return bumps Dakota Hudson to class AAA Memphis

First Pitch is scheduled for 3:15 at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will celebrate the return of Jack Flaherty to their ranks on a holiday Monday. Flaherty makes his first start in the majors since going on the injured list in late June. The Cy Young vote getter has made just three starts this season, battling a menagerie of ailments. He has made seven starts at the minors in his attempts to return to the majors, and says he feels stronger than ever.

In his five starts since going on his second IL stint in June, Flaherty has pitched 20 innings with a 3.65 ERA across AA and AAA. In his most recent start, he went 6⅔ innings pitched with nine strikeouts.

Flaherty gets a gift in his opponent, taking on the last place Washington Nationals, a team with the worst record in baseball, and an average of 3.8 runs scored per game. The Nationals have won three of their last four.

Albert Pujols will get the start today after inching closer to the historic 700 home run tally in last night's game. Pujols is a .355 hitter against Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez, which contributes to the decision to start him against the right hander. Pujols will play first base today and will hit fifth. Paul Goldschmidt will DH and hit third.

Brendan Donovan will start on the bench in a rare day off against a right hander. Tyler O'Neill will start in center field and hit second in place. Lars Nootbaar will play right and leadoff.

The Cardinals will turn to their veteran backstop to help lead Flaherty in his return, starting Yadier Molina behind the plate. Flaherty threw to three different catchers in his three starts earlier in the season, and struggled the most with Molina compared to Andrew Knizner or Ivan Herrera. However, Molina has been Flaherty's best partner, working with the pitcher to a 3.63 ERA over more than 350 innings.

Lineups

CARDINALS (79-55)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Tyler O'Neill, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, 1B

6. Corey Dickerson, LF

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Nationals (47-87)

1. Lane Thomas, CF

2. Luis Garcia, 2B

3. Joey Meneses, 1B

4. Luke Voit, DH

5. Keibert Ruiz, C

6. Yadiel Hernandez, LF

7. Ildemaro Vargas, 3B

8. Josh Palacios, RF

9. C.J. Abrams, SS

P: Anibal Sanchez, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 5.63 ERA): Making his second return to the majors after injury this season, the hard-throwing righty has been historically dominant over the Nationals, earning a 2-0 record in three starts with a 2.25 ERA.

RHP Anibal Sanchez (1-5, 5.05 ERA): The 16-year journeyman is making his 10th start for the Nationals. After missing the entirety of the 2021 campaign, the veteran is making a push late in his career. In his last start, he earned his first win of the season going seven innings against the Oakland A's.

Wild Cards

The Cardinals trade deadline acquisitions have paid dividends immediately. After Jo Jo Romero appeared in Saturdays win, the Cardinals improved to 24-3 in games where their new players have appeared.

The magic number to clinch the division is 21, meaning any combination of 21 wins for the Cardinals or losses for the Brewers would win them the NL Central Crown. At this moment the Cardinals own a 8.5 game lead, their largest lead since 2009.

Transactions

RHP Jack Flaherty has been removed from the 60-Day IL.

Junior Fernandez has been designated for assignment to make room Flaherty on the 40-man roster.

RHP Dakota Hudson has been optioned to AAA Memphis Hudson will start Tuesday at Memphis



Injury Report

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) will head to Class AA Springfield for a rehab appearance Tuesday. He will be preparing to return to the majors in a relief role, so his rehab work could be abbreviated and will be a test of his ability to bounce back day to day. The Cardinals have not decided if he'll appear in back-to-back games, but they would like to see him handle at least two innings in one appearance before returning to the majors. (Updated Sept. 4)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals continue the four-game home stand against the Washington Nationals.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Monday night, and also in the pages of Tuesday's Post-Dispatch.