First Pitch: Jordan Hicks starts in late change to series opener versus the Dodgers

In a late change to the starting pitching matchup, the St. Louis Cardinals are tabbing Jordan Hicks to serve as the opener against the Dodgers. Matthew Liberatore was expected to make the start but will instead serve in a long relief role to alleviate the pressures of seeing the Dodgers top hitters

Hicks has made seven starts for the Cardinals this year but was set to move to a full time bullpen role after a brief injury earlier in the year. He will be making his first start since May 24th. In four appearances against the Dodgers lifetime, Hicks has two saves and has never allowed a hit.

The Cardinals are slowly but surely finding their offensive might, winning for the second time in as many days by pouncing on Phillies starter Aaron Nola. The bottom of the order did most of the damage, with Corey Dickerson, Lars Nootbar, Edmundo Sosa and Andrew Knizner driving in the runs necessary to salvage a split in the four-game series.

Despite the frustrating stretch of baseball that marred the club since the end of June/ beginning of July, the Cardinals still have the opportunity to put together their best record at the July 19th marker (which happens to be the All-Star break) since 2016, when they had 48 wins. With six games left to play before the break, a significant winning streak could put the club with their third or fourth best record on that date in the last 15 years.

Entering the penultimate series of the first half of the season, the Cardinals sit just two games back of the division leading Milwaukee Brewers. With that in mind, the Cardinal will now welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Busch Stadium, owners of a 56-29 record and an eight-game lead on the NL West.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Dylan Carlson, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Albert Pujols, DH

7. Juan Yepez, RF

8. Corey Dickerson, LF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jordan Hicks, RHP

DODGERS

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B

4. Will Smith, DH

5. Justin Turner, 3B

6. Tracye Thompson, LF

7. Hanser Alberto, 2B

8. Cody Bellinger, CF

9. Austin Barnes, C

P: Mitch White, RHP

Pitching matchup (Updated)

Jordan Hicks (2-4, 4.48): Serving as an opener for the Cardinals, Hicks makes his eight start and first since May 24 when he went four innings in a loss to the Blue Jays. Hicks missed the month of June with injury and rehab assignments but has since rebounded as a reliever, not allowing a run in four appearances over five innings in July.

RHP Mitch White (1-1, 3.38): A California kid through and through, White grew up in San Jose, went to Santa Clara for college, and now is in his third season the Dodgers. Like Liberatore, White is looking to pitch his way into the rotation with mixed results in his seven starts this season.

Wild cards

Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial for sole possession of third place in career extra base hits with 1378. He now sits behind only Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron.

The Cardinal bullpen has been sensational of late, posting a 1.05 ERA over 35 innings in July, limiting opponents to a batting average of just .163 That ranks as the number one bullpen in baseball over that span.

Transactions

LHP TJ McFarland was activated of the IL and has returned to the ball club

LHP Zack Thompson was optioned to AAA Memphis, his first option of the year.

RHP Jack Flaherty was moved to the 60-day-IL

Injury updates

Tyler O’Neill took swings in the batting cage and played catch Monday at Busch Stadium with the intent of rejoining the active roster in the near future based on his pain tolerance. He was hit by a pitch on the wrist in an at-bat in Memphis last week, and he said a subsequent MRI of the swollen area revealed a tear of a wrist flexor tendon near his right pinky. The club says there is no fracture but some deep bruising. O'Neill experienced some swelling in the early days of the injury but the soreness had subsided on Saturday. (Update July 12)

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He has been able to take swings and throw at Busch Stadium and says he felt improved. He was spending half the day in a boot to accelerate healing at times in the past week. The Cardinals do not think he’ll return to center field before the All-Star break. (Updated July 12)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) will make one more start at AAA Memphis Tuesday before being reevaluated to join the major league club for the Reds series and appear once before the All-Star break. Matz is currently with the Cardinals working through throwing progressions at Busch Stadium, but he will travel to Nashville to take on the Sounds. (Updated July 12)

RHP Drew VerHagen went through an exam and workouts at Busch Stadium on Monday before departing for the next phase of his rehab assignment. He pitched an inning Friday for High-A Peoria. His next outing will be multiple innings, and the returns on his progress have been good. His fastball worked between 95-98 mph in his most recent, 24-pitch appearance. The right-hander may not return to the team before the All-Star break, though that will depend on team need as well as his readiness. (Updated July 12)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. While initially Flaherty's return timeline was considered 'fluid', and it remains so. The transactions gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 12)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) is “making progress” and focused on returning “hopefully better” than he was before injury, a confidant of the catcher told the Post-Dispatch. He has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. In a text message to his manager, Molina said the knee is "feeling better," but he has not resumed baseball activities. (Updated July 12)

Who's next

Game two versus Los Angeles: RHP Adam Wainwright (6-7, 3.15) RHP Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 1.62)

Game three versus Los Angeles: RHP Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.00) LHP Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.15)

Up next

The Cardinals welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Busch Stadium the week before heading to the Dodgers' home for the All-Star break. They will not return to Busch Stadium until August after this homestand.

