First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium

Jordan Walker will get his first game off this season after snapping his record-breaking hitting streak yesterday. Walker will be replaced by Alec Burleson in right field; he will bat second.

Tyler O'Neill will return to his natural position in left field to allow Carlson to start in center field. O'Neill has struggled with the transition to center field despite his strong defensive background, whereas Carlson provides a more natural and experienced fit in the middle of the outfield.

Brendan Donovan will lead off and start at second base. After a hot start to the season, tallying two home runs in the first series, Donovan has struggled at the plate, hitting just .234 with one extra-base hit. He has also drawn a walk in only two games, a concern as he led all rookies in drawing walks last season.

Walker's day off leaves Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt as the lone Cardinals to start every game this season; they will hit third and fourth, respectively.

The Cardinals will take on a former teammate today as the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo to the mound as their starter. Oviedo made 33 appearances and 19 starts for St. Louis over three seasons before being traded to the Pirates last year for left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana.

Lineups

CARDINALS (5-8)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Alec Burleson, RF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, DH

7. Tyler O'Neill, LF

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jake Woodford, RHP

Pirates (8-5) will be posted when available

Pitching matchup

RHP Jake Woodford (0-2, 9.00 ERA): Woodford hasn't pitched out of the fifth inning this season, and has struggled against Pittsburgh in his career, owning a 5.73 ERA in 11 innings pitched over seven games.

RHP Johan Oviedo (1-0, 3.18 ERA): Since joining the Pirates, Oviedo has made nine starts and has a 3.21 ERA. He struggled in his first start this season, allowing seven runs in four innings, then bounced back and threw 6 ⅔ shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox.

Injury report

Lars Nootbaar (thumb) will make a rehab appearance with Class AA Springfield. Updated April 13.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) is now with Class AAA Memphis on rehab assignment. Updated April 9.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) is on the 15-day IL. Updated April 9.

Adam Wainwright (groin) will face hitters in a controlled setting this weekend at Busch and then could be on a rehab assignment by the end of the next week. Updated April 11.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) is working through a throwing program. Updated April 8.

Future probable starters

Saturday vs Pittsburgh: Steven Matz (0-2, 8.18 ERA) vs. Roansy Contreras (1-1, 8.00 ERA)

Sunday vs Pittsburgh: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 10.05 ERA) vs. Mitch Keller (1-0, 3.57 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates in two weekend games before hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Check back to stltoday.com throughout the afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.

Photos: Pittsburgh Pirates shut out St. Louis Cardinals 5-0