First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals host their in-division rivals, the Pittsburgh Pirates, for a four-game series. The Cardinals return to Busch Stadium after a split six-game road trip. The Pirates enter play with a 7-5 record, a mirror image of the Cardinals' 5-7 record.

Manager Oliver Marmol will revert to one of his more common lineups in the series opener.

Jordan Walker, who will hit eighth and play right field, has the opportunity to make history in tonight's game. With a hit tonight, Walker will set the record for the longest hitting streak to open a career by a player 20-years-old or younger. Walker tied the 111-year-old record with his single yesterday. Eddie Murphey of the Philadelphia Athletics reached that mark in 1912. Walker's current 12-game hit streak is the 10th longest by a player to start their career at any age.

Tommy Edman also returns to the lineup after his day off. Edman, who will hit ninth, ranks fifth among national league shortstops in batting average and eighth in WAR.

Lineups

CARDINALS (4-7)

1. Brendan Donovan, SS

2. Alec Burleson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, DH

7. Tyler O'Neill, CF

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Pirates (7-5)

1. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

2. Andrew McCutchen, RF

3. Carlos Santana, DH

4. KJ Choi, 1B

5. Connor Joe, LF

6. Rodolfo Castro, SS

7. Mark Mathias, 2B

8. JI Hwan Bae, CF

9. Jason Delay, C

P: Vinnie Valasquez, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jordan Montgomery (2-0, 2.25 ERA): The lefty has completed five innings in both of his starts and has the lone quality start of the pitching staff. In both of Montgomery's two career starts against the Pirates he earned quality starts.

RHP Vinnie Velasquez (0-2, 9.82 ERA): Making his third start of the season, the 10-year veteran has struggled, allowing 11 hits and five walks in 37 batters faced.

Injury report

Lars Nootbaar (thumb) will make a rehab appearance with Class AA Springfield. Updated April 13.

Dylan Carlson (neck spasms) left Monday's game with stiffness in his neck that has persisted. He's day-to-day. Updated April 11.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) is now with Class AAA Memphis on rehab assignment. Updated April 9.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) is on the 15-day IL. Updated April 9.

Adam Wainwright (groin) will face hitters in a controlled setting this weekend at Busch and then could be on a rehab assignment by the end of the next week. Updated April 11.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) has started progressing in his throwing program. He has yet to pitch off of a mound but is expected to do so soon. Updated April 8.

Future probable starters

Friday vs Pittsburgh: Jake Woodford (0-2, 9.00 ERA) vs. Johan Oviedo (1-0, 3.18 ERA)

Saturday vs Pittsburgh: Steven Matz (0-2, 8.18 ERA) vs. Roansy Contreras (1-1, 8.00 ERA)

Sunday vs Pittsburgh: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 10.05 ERA) vs. Mitch Keller (1-0, 3.57 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates for three more games before hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Check back to stltoday.com throughout the afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.

