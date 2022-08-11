First Pitch: Lars Nootbaar leads off for Cardinals in afternoon rubber match

First pitch is 2:10 p.m. at Colorado's Coors Field

Hunting for their fourth-consecutive series win while in Colorado, the Cardinals find themselves in a rubber match. With the two games in this series swinging wildly different ways, the Cardinals turn to now-defacto fifth starter Dakota Hudson to find consistency and a competitive outing.

Lars Nootbaar will lead off for the Cardinals today with Dylan Carlson getting the day off. Nootbaar has only hit leadoff one other time in his career, with today's occurrence being the first time this season he has done so. Since the All-Star break, Nootbaar is top 20 in the NL in WAR.

With Carlson getting the day off, Tyler O'Neill will start in Center Field. Brendan Donovan will also get the start at third base and hit ninth. Nolan Arenado will serve as the designated hitter in his familiar cleanup spot in the lineup.

Paul DeJong continues to be a major contributor to the Cardinals success. Hitting out of the six hole and playing strong defense, the Cardinals are 8-2 since the former All-Star was recalled from AAA Memphis. In that time, DeJong has made four home runs and has 13 RBI, which leads the majors in that span.

Lineups

CARDINALS (61-49)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Nolan Gorman, 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Corey Dickerson, LF

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Tyler O'Neill, CF

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Brendan Donovan, 3B

P: Dakota Hudson, RHP

ROCKIES (49-64)

1. Charlie Blackmon, RF

2. Jose Iglesias, SS

3. Brendan Rodgers, 2B

4. Ryan McMahon, 3B

5. Randel Grichuk, RF

6. Elehuris Montero, DH

7. Yonathan Daza, CF

8. Sam Hillard, LF

9. Brian Serven, C

P: German Marquez, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA): In Hudson's lone other start at Coors Field, the righty ground ball specialist threw six innings in a quality start loss to the Rockies. Hudson's ground ball tendencies usually play well in the high altitude home of the Rockies, but Hudson is well below his usual ground ball rates, getting only 54% of balls in play on the ground.

RHP German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA): The former All-Star is at his best when attacking the strike zone. Unfortunately, walks have been all too common for the right-handed pitcher, owning a walk rate of more than 8% and averaging 3.13 base on balls per nine innings — 12th most in Major League Baseball.

Wild Card

The Cardinals have struggled in game situations like today's before. St. Louis is 15-19 in series finale games, 3-4 in the final day of road trips and 53-60 when playing in Colorado all-time.

St. Louis has one of the most favorable schedules in baseball from this point on in the season. Playing teams with losing records in 31 of their next 39 games, the Cardinals are 38-22 against sub .500 teams in 2022.

Transactions

The Cardinals have recalled RHP Jake Woodford from AAA Memphis.

LHP T.J. McFarland has been designated for assignment.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will make his first rehab appearance since being placed on the 60-day IL in AAA Memphis tonight. He was originally scheduled to pitch Wednesday night, but the game was rained out, leading to a doubleheader in Memphis today. Having been placed on the 60-day IL, Flaherty can't return to the Cardinals until August 26. (Updated Aug. 11)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez continues to make rehab appearances with AAA Memphis, making his second appearance Thursday with plans to play six innings in the outfield after DH'ing Tuesday night. He was also affected by the rainout Wednesday night. (Updated Aug. 11)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season-ending hip surgery soon. He had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. (Updated Aug. 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball; after evaluation, it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament. There is no timetable for his return; he will be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis. (Updated Aug. 4)

Up Next

The Cardinals return home for a six-game home stand, playing the Colorado Rockies for three games — but first they will face their NL Central division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Thursday night, and also in the pages of Friday's Post-Dispatch.