42

Today the Cardinals will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day in cooperation with Major League Baseball. On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier and played his first game for the Brooklyn Dodgers. To celebrate his legacy, all major league players will wear the Dodger-colored 42 on their jerseys to replace their numbers.

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar returns to the lineup for the Cardinals after missing 13 games on the injured list with a jammed thumb after diving into second base on opening day. The left-handed hitting outfielder played in just one rehab assignment for Class AA Springfield, collecting an RBI despite going 0-5. Nootbaar will factor into the developing battle for the starting center fielder role between Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson. While initially slated as the starting left fielder, Nootbaar, who made 11 starts at the center field last season, will start there today and hit seventh. Should Nootbaar claim the position as his own, it may allow the Cardinals to move O'Neill back to left field, where he won two gold glove awards. O'Neill and Carlson will start today on the bench.

Juan Yepez was optioned to Class AAA Memphis to make room on the 26-man-roster for Nootbaar.

The Cardinals will start Andrew Knizner today instead of Willson Contreras, as they usually have on Saturdays. It is common for the catchers to split duties over weekend series; however, to this point, the team has opted to use the series' final game as the day off for their starter. This sets up Contreras to start the series finale tomorrow. Knizner will hit ninth.

Jordan Walker returns after being given his first day off of the season. With Contreras out of the lineup, Walker will hit sixth behind Nolan Gorman.

Paul Goldschmidt will start as the DH today, moving Brendan Donovan to start at first base. The Cardinals have used the designated hitter role as a half day for its starters; Goldschmidt has started in every game thus far. Nolan Gorman will start at second as Donovan moves over.

Lineups

CARDINALS (6-8)

1. Brendan Donovan, 1B

2. Alec Burleson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Lars Nootbaar, CF

8. Tommy Edman, SS

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Steven Matz, LHP

Pirates (8-6) will be posted when available

Pitching matchup

RHP Steven Matz (0-2, 8.18 ERA): Matz is looking for his first quality performance of the season, having allowed 10 runs over 11 innings in his first two appearances. Opposing hitters have tallied an MLB high .404 batting average against Matz this season.

RHP Roansy Contreras (1-1, 8.00 ERA): The 23-year-old pitcher has had an up-and-down start to the season. In his first outing of the year, Contreras allowed one run over six innings but was not as sharp in his second appearance, giving up nine hits and seven runs in three innings pitched.

Transactions

Lars Nootbaar (thumb) has been activated off the 15-day injured list

Juan Yepez has been optioned to Class AAA Memphis

Injury report

Adam Wainwright (groin) threw a 45-pitch live bullpen session against Lars Nootbaar, Juan Yepez, Taylor Motter, and Andrew Knizner. Wainwright described the outing as a good step and implied he could be set to make a rehab appearance at Class AA Springfield some time in the coming week.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) is now with Class AAA Memphis on rehab assignment. Updated April 9.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) is on the 15-day IL. Updated April 9.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) is working through a throwing program. Updated April 8.

Future probable starters

Sunday vs Pittsburgh: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 10.05 ERA) vs. Mitch Keller (1-0, 3.57 ERA)

Monday vs Arizona: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 1.76 ERA) vs TBA

Tuesday vs Arizona: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.45 ERA) vs TBA

Up next

The Cardinals finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates then welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series.

