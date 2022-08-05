First Pitch: Matt Carpenter returns to Busch Stadium as Yankees play Cardinals

First pitch is 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals take on the vaunted New York Yankees Friday for the first time since 2017, and look for a win over the Bronx Bombers for the first time since May 27, 2014, when Lance Lynn earned the win over St. Louis native David Phelps.

With the lefty Nestor Cortes on the mound for the Yankees, the Cardinals will unfurl their parade of lefty specialists once again, ultimately opting for the same starting lineup they used in the second game of the doubleheader Thursday.

That lineup of specialists include Albert Pujols, to which the Cardinals are 33-27 in games where "The Machine" appears. Pujols is also the only Cardinal to take an at-bat against today's starting pitcher for the Yankees. In his lone at-bat against Cortes, Pujols hit a home run.

Thursday's hero Lars Nootbar also remains in the starting lineup, going back to right field and hitting ninth. Over the past 28 days, the 24-year-old California native has hit .356 with a OPS of 1.028 that ranks eight over that span of players with more than 50 at-bats. Over a full season, that figure would be third best in baseball, one point above Paul Goldschmidt's full season total.

Former Cardinal icon Matt Carpenter makes his return to Busch Stadium tonight. After not being re-signed by St. Louis after 11 seasons this off-season, Carpenter bounced around the minors as a member of the Texas Rangers before being signed by the Yankees. Since signing in New York, he has had a resurgence, slugging 15 home runs in just 43 games played, while batting .322 in the year. He will make his return to right field tonight and hit sixth for the Bronx Bombers.

Lineups

CARDINALS (57-48)

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Tommy Edman, 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Lars Nootbar, RF

P: Dakota Hudson, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.10 ERA): The ground ball specialist will have his work cut out for him as he takes on the best offense in baseball. While battling a career low in groundball rate, Hudson will hope to utilize his sinker to keep the Yankees from adding to their league high of 182 home runs.

LHP Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.53 ERA): After breaking out as a Cy Young frontrunner in April and May, Cortez struggled through June, nearly quadrupling his ERA in the month. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Cortez has rebounded from the spell and is now back to being an elite starter, with a 1.82 ERA post All-Star break. The 27 year old pitches into the seventh inning more often than he doesn't.

Wild Card

The Cardinals have hit home runs in 13 straight games, the second longest active streak behind only today's opponent, the New York Yankees. Thirteen games is the longest streak of the year for the Cardinals, surpassing the 12 game streak from May 4 to 17.

The Cardinals are also on a seven-game streak, having hit multiple home runs. That stands as the longest active streak in baseball.

Transactions

The Cardinals optioned James Naile to AAA Memphis. Naile served as the 27th man on the roster for Thursday's doubleheader.

The Cardinals optioned Zach Thompson to AAA Memphis.

The Cardinals activated Jordan Montgomery, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees. He will start Saturday evening against his former club.

Injury Report

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez is on IL with a forearm strain suffered when making a throw to the plate. He has begun taking batting practice swings and throwing, the club is evaluating whether a rehab assignment in AAA is needed or if he can return as a hitter before being able to play the field. (Updated August 4)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season ending hip surgery, the righty had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. He will undergo the proceeded soon. (Updated August 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball back to the mound. after evaluation it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament, there is no timetable for his return and will be reevaluated on a week to week basis. (Updated August 4)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. The transaction gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 13)

Who's Next

Saturday vs. the New York Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (First start as a Cardinal) vs. Domingo German

Sunday vs. the New York Yankees: Adam Wainwright vs. Frankie Montas (First start as a Yankee)

Up Next

The New York Yankees come to town for a weekend series at Busch Stadium, their first since 2014. The Cardinals will play nine of their next 12 games at Busch Stadium, welcoming the aforementioned Yankees, Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers over that stretch.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Friday night, and also in the pages of Saturdays' Post-Dispatch.