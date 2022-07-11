First Pitch: Mikolas looks to keep positive energy, start Cardinals winning streak

After getting back into the win column on Sunday following a nightmarish stretch of baseball, the Cardinals on Monday will look to continue their newfound winning ways and capture consecutive victories for the first time in July.

Staff ace Miles Mikolas will be on the mound for the Cardinals' quest for back-to-back wins, which would be their first since June 28. He also looks to salvage a series split on this four-game set with the Phillies and build momentum before the Dodgers come to town.

Having been plagued by poor health and injury luck, the Cardinals are hoping for positive news today. While contributors like Corey Dickerson and Genesis Cabrera have returned from the IL, the recent loss of Brendan Donovan (illness) and the potential setback of Tyler O'Neill is daunting. It is expected updates will come on both players today.

Lineups will be posted when available

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (5-7, 2.72): While not named to the All-Star team, Mikolas can continue to make his case to be a potential replacement player should it be needed. A victim of a lack of run support in his last outing, Mikolas crafted his 11th quality start of the season but received zero runs of support for the fourth time.

RHP Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15): While seeing St. Louis for the first time this year, Nola is familiar with the Cardinals. Having made eight starts against the red birds and five starts at Busch Stadium, Cardinals hitters have a wealth of experience against the veteran righty starter.

Wild cards

With Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley being named to the National League All-Star team, The Cardinals will send four players to the All-Star game in Los Angeles next week. Joining them is Paul Goldschmidt, who was voted in as the starting first baseman, and commissioner's selection Albert Pujols. The last time the Cardinals sent four or more players to the All-Star game was 2015, when they sent six.

Joining the present-day Cardinals in the City of Angels will be future Cardinals Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, who will play in the Futures game ahead of the main event. Both prospects play for the AA Springfield Cardinals. They were the Cardinals first two picks in the 2020 draft.

Three up

Three down

Injury updates

OF Tyler O’Neill was hit by a pitch on the wrist in an at-bat in Memphis this week. Tlub says there is no fracture but is some bruising, and the extent of the damage won't be clear until Monday. At that point in time, the Cardinals will know the next phase of his recovery. O'Neill experienced some swelling in the early days of the injury but the soreness had subsided on Saturday. (Update July 9)

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He has been able to take swings and throw at Busch Stadium and says he felt improved. The Cardinals recognize the possibility he may not return until after the All-Star break. (Updated July 7)

RHP Johan Oviedo (bruised hand) is available out of the bullpen and has not had any lingering issues. (Updated July 7)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw three innings for AAA Memphis Saturday night, allowing one run on four hits against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The start was his second rehab assignment after throwing two innings Tuesday. He is scheduled to make two more rehab appearances before returning to the majors. (Updated July 6)

LHP T.J. McFarland pitched a second inning on his rehab assignment Friday night, and in the coming days the Cardinals will make a decision on when to activate him during this home stand. (Updated July 7)

RHP Drew VerHagen pitched an inning Friday for High-A Peoria. His next outing will be multiple innings, and the returns on his progress have been good. His fastball worked between 95-98 mph in his most recent, 24-pitch appearance. (Updated July 7)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. It is not expected that he will return ahead of the trade deadline. The initial steps of his recovery will take place in Los Angeles, where Flaherty makes his offseason home and close to a doctor who has been reviewing his injury. (Updated July 4)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. In a text message to his manager, Molina said the knee is "feeling better," but he has not resumed baseball activities. (Updated July 7)

Who's next

Game one versus Los Angeles: LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 4.74) vs RHP Mitch White (1-1, 3.38)

Game two versus Los Angeles: RHP Adam Wainwright (6-7, 3.15) RHP Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 1.62)

Game three versus Los Angeles: RHP Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.00) LHP Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.15)

Up next

The Cardinals welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Busch Stadium the week before heading to the Dodgers' home for the All-Star break. They will not return to Busch Stadium until August after this homestand.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Monday night, and also in the pages of Tuesday's Post-Dispatch.