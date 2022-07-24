First Pitch: Mikolas takes mound in rubber match, Cardinals go for series win in Queen City

First Pitch: 12:40 p.m. at Cincinnati

The Cardinals look for another series victory in the Sunday matinee against the Cincinnati Reds. All-Star selection Miles Mikolas, who has acted as the team's ace for the first half of the season, takes the mound looking to break up the string of poor performances the Cardinals have put forward in series-closing games.

Today's combination has been a struggle for the team: On Sundays the Cardinals have a 5-9 record and an 11-18 record in series closing games. St. Louis has been excellent of late when Mikolas takes the mound, winning in each of his last four appearances.

It will be imperative that the Cardinals continue to rack up wins and series wins against NL Central opponents as the race for the Wild Card and NL Central division crown tightens. Entering today, the Cardinals have a one-game lead for the final wildcard spot over the Philadelphia Phillies and sit a game an a half behind the Milwaukee Brewers for NL Central supremacy.

Lineups

CARDINALS (51-46)

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Tyler O'Neill, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Tommy Edman, SS

7. Brendan Donovan, DH

8. Lars Nootbar, RF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

REDS (36-58) will be posted when available

Pitching Matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (7-7, 2.54 ERA): Making his first start post-All-Star break, Mikolas has struggled at Great American Ballpark, allowing a 5.54 ERA in five starts in Cincinnati. While the 33-year-old has been excellent against the NL Central this year (4-2, 3.12 ERA in 12 starts), success in Queens City has evaded him.

RHP Tyler Mahle (3-7, 4.48): One of the longest-standing Reds on the roster, Tyler Mahle, has had a boom or bust season in 2022. With high points like a 12-strikeout complete game at Arizona and low points like eight earned runs over four innings, it's hard to say exactly what the 27-year-old will provide daily.

Wild Cards

The Cardinal offense has been grooving since returning from the mid season break, earning 10 hits in three straight games (dating back to prior to the All-Star game) and eight extra base hits including six doubles in yesterdays game (a season high).

St. Louis has the best record by an NL team post All-Star break since 2000, trailing only the New York Yankees with a 881-644 (.577 winning percentage) in games after the break.

Injury Updates

Steven Matz exited Saturday's game in the sixth inning with a left knee strain. Matz said that he felt he overextended it reaching for a ground ball back to the mound. He will get an MRI today to discover the extent of the injury. Saturday was his first appearance since May 27th when he went on the IL with a left shoulder impingement. (Updated July 24)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez is on the 10-day IL with a forearm strain suffered a week ago Thursday night making a throw to the plate. He will begin throwing in a few days. (Updated July 22)

RHP Dakota Hudson threw a bullpen session Thursday and could return to for a rehab assignment as early as Sunday, which would set his return to the Cardinals during the trip to Washington. (Updated July 23)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) is set to return to St. Louis early next week and has mapped out a return to playing that would see him returning to the lineup in early August. Molina had been prescribed rest to help manage the swelling in his knee and has been rehabbing in Puerto Rico since mid-June. Updated July 23)

OF Harrison Bader may not play in the field tonight at Memphis after going nothing for three with a walk and a sacrifice fly as the DH in a rehab assignment on Friday as he continues to heal from plantar fasciitis. Reports were that he still was feeling discomfort after running Friday and it isn't likely he will join the team in Toronto to play Tuesday. (Updated July 23)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. The transaction gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 13)

Up Next

The Cardinals head north of the border to see the Toronto Blue Jays for a two-game series. It will be there first time in Canada since 2014. They then head to the nation's capital against the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals will return home August 2 to take on the Chicago Cubs.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Sunday night, and also in the pages of Monday's Post-Dispatch.