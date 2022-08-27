First Pitch: Nolan Arenado activated from paternity list, Cabrera and Yepez sent down

First pitch is 6:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

Looking to shake off a frustrating loss in the series opener, the Cardinals turn to their newly acquired left handed start Jordan Montgomery to get them back into the win column on Saturday night. In his last start the southpaw went the distance, earning a complete game shutout over the Cubs, the first of his career.

Ahead of tonight's game, the Cardinals made a series of moves fortify their roster. Most notably Nolan Arenado was activated off the paternity list, spending just one day on the list but missing two games. Juan Yepez was optioned to AAA. Arenado will slide right back into his usual spot at third base and in the cleanup spot in the lineup.

Additionally, the once sure-handed Genesis Cabrera was also sent down to AAA. The lefty reliever has struggled of late allowing an ERA of 13 in his last nine appearances. Lefthanded pitcher Zach Thompson has been called up from AAA Memphis to replace him.

Dylan Carlson remains out of the starting nine for Manager Oli Marmol, who has expressed concern over his ability to hit right handed pitching. It will be the fourth straight game Tyler O'Neill will start in center field. Marmol has also highlighted that the recent success of Lars Nootbaar and Corey Dickerson has made it harder to fine everyday opportunities for Carlson.

Lineups

CARDINALS (72-54)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Corey Dickerson, LF

6. Tyler O'Neill, CF

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Braves (79-48)

1. Dansby Swanson, SS

2. Matt Olson, 1B

3. Austin Riley, 3B

4. Travis d'Arnaud, C

5. William Contreras, DH

6. Vaughn Grissom, 2B

7. Michael Harris II, CF

8. Robbie Grossman, LF

9. Guillermo Heredia, RF

P: Charlie Morton, RHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (7-3, 3.08 ERA): The big lefty has been a star since arriving in St. Louis, going 4-0 with an ERA of 0.35 over 25 innings pitched. In two previous starts against the Braves, Montgomery has gone 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA.

RHP Charlie Morton (6-5, 3.99 ERA): The Braves version of Uncle Charlie, Morton has pitched past the fifth inning in each of his last 14 starts. While particularly excellent at home, Morton has been poor when pitching on the road, owning a 5.38 ERA in 11 starts outside of Georgia.

Wild Card

After closing last nights game for the Cardinals, Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate for the Cardinals. He and Yadier Molina became the first pair in franchise history to catch each other as pitchers in a single season.

Leading the way in the NL Central by six games, the Cardinals magic number to secure the NL Central crown is at 29, meaning any combination of 29 wins by the Cardinals or losses by the Brewers will give them the division title.

Transactions

3B Nolan Arenado has been removed from the Paternity List.

OF/1B Juan Yepez has been optioned to AAA Memphis.

LHP Genesis Cabrera has been optioned to AAA Memphis

LHP Zach Thompson has been recalled from AAA Memphis

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) made his fourth rehab start, pitching for the Memphis Redbirds Friday night. Going five and a third innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He will now meet with the Cardinals leadership to decide when he will return to pitch with the big league club (Updated Aug. 27th)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) will throw another bullpen with a higher intensity on Saturday. With that done he will be pointed towards being used as a relief pitcher and may begin a rehab timetable for a return. (Updated Aug. 26th)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals finish their series against the World Series champions Atlanta Braves on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, before jetting off to Cincinnati for three midweek ties.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Saturday night, and also in the pages of Sunday's Post-Dispatch.