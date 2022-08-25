First Pitch: Nolan Arenado out on leave in Cardinals final game at Wrigley Field

First pitch is 1:20 p.m. at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

In their final game of the season at Wrigley, the Cardinals look to secure the series ahead of the final matchup with the Cubs over Labor Day weekend. St. Louis is 5-4 when playing in north Chicago this year.

The Cardinals are 26-21 in afternoon games.

Nolan Arenado has returned to St. Louis to be with his wife, Laura, for the birth of their first child, joining Ryan Helsley on paternity leave and being the third Cardinal (Steven Matz) to become a new father recently.

Arenado informed the team this morning and was immediately granted leave. While not yet formally placed on the Paternity List, MLB rules would require no less than one day, and no more than three days on the list. Tommy Edman will start at third base in his place.

Lars Nootbaar continues to demand playing time with his recent run of play, leading off again and serving as the DH for the second time this year. In his last 25 games, Nootbaar has hit .290 with four home runs, and an on-base percentage of .436.

With their standard clean-up hitter (Arenado) on leave, the red-hot Corey Dickerson will start in left field and hit fourth. He has base hits in each of his last eight plate appearances; the first Cardinal to do so since 1998 (Fernando Tatis).

Tyler O'Neill will again start in center field in the place of Dylan Carlson, marking the second straight day and third game where Carlson did not make the starting nine. The gold glover O'Neill is four for four in defensive opportunities when playing in center field.

Lineups

CARDINALS (71-53)

1. Lars Nootbaar, DH

2. Brendan Donovan, RF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Corey Dickerson, LF

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Tyler O'Neill, CF

7. Tommy Edman, 3B

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Dakota Hudson, RHP

CUBS (54-70)

1. Zach McKinstry, 2B

2. Nico Hoerner, SS

3. Seiya Suzuki, RF

4. Ian Happ, LF

5. Franmil Reyes, DH

6. PJ Higgins, C

7. Patrick Wisdom, 1B

8. Nelson Velazquez, CF

9. Christopher Morel, 3B

P: Marcus Stroman, LHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.33 ERA): Hudson has been the most inconsistent of the Cardinals starters. While generating ground balls at a high rate, the Cardinals are just 1-4 in his last five starts, and 4-8 in his last 12. Hudson has been effective against the Cubs though, owning a 2-0 career record at Wrigley, and a 3.13 ERA against the North Siders.

RHP Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.83 ERA): Making his third start of the season against St. Louis, Stroman was excellent in his last time out. Despite not getting the win, the righty was dominant through six innings at Busch Stadium, before being pulled and his bullpen surrendering the lead. Life time the Cub is 1-2 against the Cardinals.

Wild Card

A win tonight would clinch the Cardinals fifth-straight winning record over the Chicago Cubs, who last won a series in 2017. Since then, the Cardinals have gone 52-43 against their oldest rivals.

The Cardinals 5.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers is the biggest they've had for the NL Division crown since September 2015.

Injury Report

Nolan Arenado (paternity leave) has returned to St. Louis to be with his wife Laura as they prepare to welcome their first child. He notified the team Thursday morning and was able to return home.

RHP Ryan Helsley (paternity leave) remains on the restricted list after the birth of his daughter. Manager Oli Marmol hopes he can return to the club Friday ahead of the Cardinals series with the Braves.

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will start Friday for Class AAA Memphis in what could be his final rehab appearance before returning to the majors. His target will be 80 pitches. He struck out seven in his start for Class AA Springfield on Sunday, and he continues to recover well on days after pushing his pitch count higher. (Updated Aug. 23)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday, recovered well, and will repeat that workout Wednesday at a higher intensity. There is no timetable for a rehab appearance as of yet. (Updated Aug.23)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Who's Next

Friday vs. the Braves: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.45 ERA) vs. Spencer Strider (7-4, 2.95 ERA)

Up Next

The Cardinals return home to host the reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Thursday night, and also in the pages of Friday's Post-Dispatch.