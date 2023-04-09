First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at American Family Field.

After snapping a four-game losing skid with a tandem effort of offensive outburst and pitching dominance, the Cardinals can flip the script and win the first series with a division opponent of the season today.

With a right-hander back on the mound, the Cardinals will again flip the lineup to accommodate the righty-lefty matchups better, meaning Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson return to the lineup.

Fresh off of hitting his 300th career home run, Nolan Arenado has been given a "half day off" and will serve as the designated hitter. Nolan Gorman, who was once considered a top prospect at the hot corner before being moved to second base to clear his path to the majors, will start at third base for the first time in his major league career. Gorman started 186 times at third in the minor leagues, registering a .914 fielding percentage. Arenado will hit fourth, Gorman sixth.

Willson Contreras, who started in Saturday night's game, will rest in this afternoon's game, allowing Andrew Knizner another opportunity behind the plate. Meanwhile, Contreras' younger brother William will start for the Brewers behind the plate and hit fifth. Willson Contreras will be available off the bench as a pinch hitter.

Lineups

CARDINALS (3-5)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Alec Burleson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Tyler O'Neill, CF

6. Nolan Gorman, 3B

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jake Woodford, RHP

BREWERS (6-2)

1. Christian Yelich, LF

2. Jesse Winker, DH

3. Willy Adames, SS

4. Rowdy Tellez, 1B

5. William Contreras, C

6. Garrett Mitchell, CF

7. Brian Anderson, 3B

8. Brice Turang, 2B

9. Joey Wiemer, RF

P: Freddy Peralta, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jake Woodford (0-1, 12.46 ERA): The right-hander will be looking to affirm his role in the rotation after a poor 2023 debut. Woodford, who is currently holding the rotation spot belonging to Adam Wainwright, may not get many more chances if he's unable to provide innings for the Cardinals.

RHP Freddy Peralta (1-0, 0.00 ERA): The 27-year-old, six-year veteran was magnificent in his first start of the season, allowing just two hits and striking out seven in a shutout win over the New York Mets.

Last pitcher out, first pitcher up as Genesis Cabrera speeds back to majors: Cardinals Extra Lefty replaces Packy Naughton, who returned to St. Louis on Saturday for an MRI to determine severity of a left forearm strain. Also: Rookie Jordan Walker's swing is in.

Numbers to know

The Cardinals are only one of two teams in MLB who have yet to commit an error in the field this season. Their 1.000 fielding percentage is tied with only the New York Mets.

With Jordan Walker's two hits Saturday, he became the first rookie of his age to open his career with an eight-game hitting streak since Ted Williams.

With his home run yesterday, Nolan Arenado became the seventh Cardinal to reach 300 home runs in a Cardinals uniform.

Injury report

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) will move his rehab assignment from Low-A Palm Beach to Class AAA Memphis. DeJong had DH'd in Florida, played five innings in the field, and will now test his swing against the advanced pitching of Triple-A. Updated April 9.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) has been placed on the 15-day IL; he was removed from the game Friday. An MRI of his elbow did not show any structural damage, manager Oliver Marmol said. The team will spend several days evaluating how the strain in his forearm recovers with rest before determining the next treatment. Updated April 9.

Lars Nootbaar (thumb) traveled with the team for the trip to Milwaukee and Colorado. He will test his hitting progression on Monday in Colorado. Updated April 7.

Adam Wainwright (groin) completed a 33-pitch bullpen session Saturday at Busch Stadium and responded well to the increased intensity. He felt strong Sunday and will likely repeat that workout Tuesday. If that goes well, his next appearance could be on a rehab assignment. Updated April 9.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) has started progressing in his throwing program. The Cardinals wanted to see how his arm responds to intensifying work. He has yet to pitch off of a mound but is expected to do so soon. Updated April 8.

Nolan Arenado, Jordan Montgomery launch Cardinals toward completely blanking Brewers Third baseman joins the 300-homer club, lefty gives Cardinals their first quality start in overwhelming seven innings on the way to a 6-0 victory in Milwaukee.

Future probable starters

Monday vs. Colorado: Steven Matz (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs. TBA

Tuesday vs. Colorado: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs. TBA

Up next

The Cardinals continue their first road trip of the season, heading to the mountains for a series with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. They return to St. Louis Thursday for a four-game series with the Pirates.