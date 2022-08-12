First Pitch: Oli Marmol shakes up lineup, protects struggling Tyler O'Neill

First pitch is 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals return to the friendly confines of St. Louis and Busch Stadium Friday night to take on their NL Central rivals and closest competition for the division crown, the Milwaukee Brewers. Since the trade deadline, the fortunes of the two franchises have gone in opposite directions.

The Brewers, who traded star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, have gone 3-5 and seen their division lead surrendered to the Cardinals, who have gone 7-2 in that same span. Now with only a half game lead over the Brewers, and limited future opportunities for head-to-head competition, this three-game series represents an opportunity to create some space between the clubs in the race for not only a NL Central Division pennant, but a home series in the playoffs.

Dylan Carlson returns to his familiar leadoff spot while playing center field. The sophomore starter played 34 straight games in that position and appeared in 51 consecutive games total before being given the day off to close the Colorado series.

Manager Oli Marmol has put Tyler O'Neill in the two spot in the lineup, hoping to use the protection of the Cardinals powerful and dangerous three, four and five hitters (Goldschmidt, Arenado, Pujols) to make sure the struggling outfielder sees quality pitches. O'Neill is hitting .125 over the last week and just .182 in the last 28 days. This will be the sixth time O'Neill has hit in the two-hole this season, to which he has five hits in 17 at-bats.

As is normal now, Albert Pujols will DH with a lefty on the mound. Pujols has an OPS of 1.009 against left-handed pitching this season.

Lineups

CARDINALS (61-50)

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Tyler O'Neill, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Tommy Edman, 2B

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Lars Nootbaar, RF

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

BREWERS (60-50)

1. Christian Yelich, LF

2. Willy Adames, SS

3. Andrew McCutchen, DH

4. Mike Brosseau, 3B

5. Hunter Renfroe, RF

6. Keston Hiura, 1B

7. Luis Urias, 2B

8. Victor Caratini, C

9. Tyrone Taylor, CF

P: Eric Lauer, LHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (4-3, 3.53 ERA): The new left-handed starter does not have any appearances against the Brew Crew, but he does have plenty of experience against the players on the team. With so many of the Brewers formally playing in the AL, Gumby has 46 plate appearances against the core of the Brewers lineup, including a strikeout rate of 21.7%

LHP Eric Lauer (8-3, 3.59 ERA): A backbone of the Brewers formidable pitching staff, Lauer has been solid in his last six starts, lowering his season ERA by half a run over that span. In what will be his third start against the Cardinals this season, Lauer is 1-1 with a 5.70 ERA in 11 innings pitches.

Wild Card

Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond became the second MLB player to hit a home run cycle, hitting a solo, two-run, three-run and grand slam home run in a single game for the Springfield Cardinals. His four homers tallied him 11 RBIs total

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) threw 35 pitches at AAA Memphis in one inning of work. The Cardinals have set a more conservative approach to Flaherty's return, and will now evaluate how his arm responds to the workload and move forward. Flaherty can't return to the Cardinals until Aug. 26. (Updated Aug. 12)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez continues to make rehab appearances with AAA Memphis, making his second appearance Thursday with plans to play six innings in the outfield after DH'ing Tuesday night. He was also affected by the rainout Wednesday night. (Updated Aug. 11)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season-ending hip surgery soon. He had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. (Updated Aug. 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball; after evaluation, it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament. There is no timetable for his return; he will be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis. (Updated Aug. 4)

Up Next

The Cardinals return home for a six-game home stand, playing the Colorado Rockies for three games — but first they will face their NL Central division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Thursday night, and also in the pages of Friday's Post-Dispatch.