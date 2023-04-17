First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium

Reigning National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt will not start in the series opener against his former team, the Arizona Diamondbacks. Brendan Donovan, who has become the de facto backup at first base, will lead off and replace Goldschmidt in the field.

The first baseman has hit .322 with a home run and eight RBIs this season and has started every game thus far, typically DH'ing on days when management was looking to give him rest. Goldschmidt is still second all-time in hits, home runs, RBIs and batting average for the Diamondbacks, despite leaving the team in 2019.

Manager Oliver Marmol has placed catcher Willson Contreras in Goldschmidt's usual spot in the batting order. Nolan Arenado, the final member of the club to start every game, remains in the cleanup spot.

Marmol has described the Cardinals as a team with five outfielders worthy of playing every day; he wants to give the players opportunities to prove themselves at different positions. Lars Nootbaar will start in center field today as he continues to audition as an everyday starter. Tyler O'Neill slides over to left field; he started at center on opening day. Alec Burleson will be the DH; Marmol described him as forcing his way into the batting order with a strong showing.

Lineups

CARDINALS (7-9)

1. Brendan Donovan, 1B

2. Alec Burleson, DH

3. Willson Contreras, C

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Lars Nootbaar, CF

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Diamondbacks (9-7)

1. Josh Rojas, 3B

2. Ketel Marte, 2B

3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr, LF

4. Christian Walker, 1B

5. Corbin Carroll, RF

6. Pavin Smith, DH

7. Gabriel Moreno, C

8. Alek Thomas, CF

9. Geraldo Perdomo, SS

P: Merrill Kelly, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (1-1, 1.76 ERA): Flaherty has overcome a start that saw the second-most walks in the majors, and has become one of the team's more successful starters, allowing just three earned runs over three starts. Flaherty's fastball command should help him limit walks.

RHP Merrill Kelly (0-2, 2.93 ERA): Kelly has been unlucky in three starts for the Diamondbacks so far. The Diamondbacks have yet to score while he's pitching, leaving him on the hook for two losses despite allowing five earned runs. Kelly is one of two pitchers in the MLB to pitch more than 10 innings with zero runs in support.

Injury report

Adam Wainwright (groin) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with the Class AA Springfield Cardinals. Updated April 17.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) is now with Class AAA Memphis on rehab assignment. Updated April 9.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) is on the 15-day IL. Updated April 9.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) is working through a throwing program. Updated April 8.

Future probable starters

Tuesday vs. Arizona: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. Drey Jameson (2-0, 1.46 ERA)

Wednesday vs Arizona: Jake Woodford (0-2, 5.65 ERA) vs Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.90 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals continue their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks before heading to the west coast for an interleague series with the Seattle Mariners.

