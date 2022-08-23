First Pitch: Pujols makes rare start versus right-handed starter in Game 1

First pitch of game one is 1:20 p.m. at Chicago's Wrigley Field

Playing in their fifth doubleheader of the season, and third against the Chicago Cubs, the Cardinals have an opportunity to build on their already strong record in twin billings.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been excellent in doubleheaders, earning a 6-2 record, including two sweeps and two splits. The last time the Cardinals and Cubs met in a doubleheader was earlier this month at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals took both games en route to a series sweep. The clubs split two games when they last played at Wrigley Field in early June.

In a pitching battle that spans a generation, the Cardinals send veteran ace Adam Wainwright to the mound, with the Cubs countering with Javier Assad, who is making his major league debut. Assad was 8 when Wainwright made his major league debut.

Yadier Molina will catch for his long-time battery mate in the first game, with Andrew Knizner tabbed to catch the second game of the double-dip. The start will be Molina and Wainwright's 321st as duo, three shy of the all-time record.

With the rookie righty on the mound, manager Oliver Marmol turns to his right-handed lineup, which features Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan in the 1-2 hitting slots, where they've both seen massive success.

Albert Pujols has been on a tear of late and will make a rare start against a right-handed pitcher. Pujols was going to start one of the two games at Wrigley, so the decision was made on the best matchup for him and the style of pitcher. He has a 1.300 slugging percentage over the past 10 games, the best 10-game stretch of his career. He will hit sixth and DH.

Lineups

CARDINALS (70-51)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Albert Pujols, DH

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Dylan Carlson, CF

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Cubs (52-69)

1. Zach McKinstry, 2B

2. Nico Hoerner, SS

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Seiya Suzuki, RF

5. Franmil Reyes, DH

6. Rafael Ortega, CF

7. Yan Gomes, C

8. P.J. Higgins, 1B

9. Christopher Morel, 3B

P: RHP Javier Assad

Pitching Matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (9-8, 3.11 ERA): Pitching like a man possessed of late, very few have been better than the veteran in his last five starts. Finishing the seventh inning or more in four of his last five, Waino has dropped his season ERA by a third of a run in that small span.

RHP Javier Assad (0-0, -.-- ERA): Making his major league debut, the 25-year-old has played seven years of minor league ball after being signed as an international free agent out of Tijuana, Mexico as 17-year-old. He is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA across 23 starts between AA and AAA this year.

Wild Card

Albert Pujols tied Barry Bonds for most pitchers homered off of with 499 different pitchers in his 7th inning blast off Drew Smyly last night. Looking to break the record, he has not homered off of rookie starter Javier Assad. He has one homer off game two start Adrian Sampson.

The Cardinals are on a seasons best eight game winning streak entering todays games, the longest active streak in major league baseball. It is the Cardinals longest streak since winning 17 straight in 2021.Ya

Transactions

LHP Matt Liberatore has been selected as the additional 27th man on the roster for the double header and has been recalled from AAA Memphis, he joined the club on the taxi squad yesterday and could be used to start in game two of the double-header.

The Cardinals re-signed veteran LHP T. J. McFarland to a minor-league contract. He had been removed from the roster earlier this month. McFarland will report to Class AAA Memphis.

RHP Ryan Helsley was removed from the paternity list, and placed on the restricted list. Per MLB rules a player may only be on the paternity list for more than one but less than three games.



Injury Report

RHP Ryan Helsley was placed on the paternity list on Friday. He and wife Alex welcomed his daughter, Eliana, on August 19. Paternity list rules indicate Helsley would need to return for Monday's game against the Cubs.

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will start Friday for Class AAA Memphis in what could be his final rehab appearance before returning to the majors. His target will be 80 pitches. He struck out seven in his start for Class AA Springfield on Sunday, and he continues to recover well on days after pushing his pitch count higher. (Updated Aug. 23)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday, recovered well, and will repeat that workout Wednesday at a higher intensity. There is no timetable for a rehab appearance as of yet. (Updated Aug.23)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Who's next

Game 2 Tuesday at Chicago: Jake Woodford (2-0, 2.66) vs Adrian Sampson (1-3, 3.51)

Thursday at Chicago: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32) vs TBA

Up Next

The Cardinals play five games at Wrigley Field, including a doubleheader, before returning home to host the reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Tuesday night, and also in the pages of Wednesday's Post-Dispatch.