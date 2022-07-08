First Pitch: Returning to the friendly confines of Busch Stadium, Cardinals hope to turn their luck around

After a devastating road trip through two NL east cities, the Cardinals return home to face off against a familiar foe. Seeing the Phillies for the second time in less than a week, the St. Louis looks to take a series win and get back into the race for the NL Central crown.

Owning a .600 record at home, and just a .467 wining percentage on the road, the Cardinals feel fortunate to be back at Busch Stadium after a 2-5 road trip. The Cardinals are one of seven teams with 24 or more losses on the road, conversely they are top seven in wins at home.

Today they turn to veteran ace Adam Wainwright to get things started in their four games against the Phillies. With his start today Wainwright would pass Al Brazle for fifth most games all-time by a Cardinals pitcher.

Genesis Cabrera has been activated off the IL and has rejoined the Cardinals bullpen. To make room for him on the 25-man roster James Naile has been options to AAA Memphis, Angel Rondon was designated for assignment.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, LF

2. Juan Yepez, 1B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Dylan Carlson, CF

7. Tommy Edman, SS

8. Connor Capel, RF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Phillies

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF

2. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

3. Nick Castellanos, RF

4. Darick Hall, DH

5. JT Realmuto, C

6. Didi Gregorius, SS

7. Bryson Stott, 2B

8. Alec Bohm, 3B

9. Odubel Herrera, CF

P: Zach Wheeler, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (6-6, 3.26 ERA): Making his second stright start against the Phillies, Waino is looking to bounce back after taking the loss in his last start. A win today would be his 103rd at home, giving him sole possession of 25th all-time.

RHP Zach Wheeler (7-4, 2.66 ERA): Also making his second consecutive start against the Cardinals, Wheeler threw seven innings in a shutout win against the Cardinals on July 3. The righty has made three starts at Busch Stadium in his career, owning a 3.50 ERA in 18 innings.

Wild cards

Albert Pujols was named to the NL All-Star team as a commissioners choice earlier today. This will be his 11th all-star appearance, and his 10th as a Cardinal. Teammates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado could join him later today when the voting for All-Star starters are announced. At last report, Goldschmidt was the clear leader at first base with Nolan Arenado in a deadlock at third base with Padres star Manny Machado.

Joining the present day Cardinals in the City of Angels will be future Cardinals Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, who will be playing the Futures game ahead of the main event. Both prospects currently play for Springfield Cardinals are were the Cardinals first two picks in the 2020 draft.

Three up

Three down

Injury updates

OF Tyler O’Neill was hit by a pitch on the elbow in a at-bat in Memphis this week, club says there is no fracture but is some bruising.

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) has rejoined the major league club and will likely be activated off the IL this weekend.

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He has been able to take swings and throw at Busch Stadium and says he felt improved. (Updated July 6)

RHP Johan Oviedo has had reduced pain and was able to play catch Tuesday, the day after taking an 111mph line drive off the hand. (Updated July 6)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw three innings for AAA Memphis Saturday night, allowing one run on four hits against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The start was his second rehab assignment after throwing two innings Tuesday. He is scheduled to make two more rehab appearances before returning to the majors. (Updated July 6)

LHP T.J. McFarland will pitch an inning at AAA Memphis Wednesday in his first rehab appearance since missing time with COVID. (Updated July 6)

RHP Drew VerHagen will start Wednesday for High-A Peoria and is scheduled to throw an inning in his first rehab appearance. He was placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. (Updated July 6)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. It is not expected that he will return ahead of the trade deadline. The initial steps of his recovery will take place in Los Angeles, where Flaherty makes his offseason home and close to a doctor who has been reviewing his injury. (Updated July 4)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. In a text message to his manager, Molina said the knee is "feeling better," but he has not resumed baseball activities. (Updated July 4)

Who's next

Saturday vs Philadelphia: RHP Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.29 ERA) vs Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.91)

Sunday vs Philadelphia: RHP Andre Pallante (2-4, 3.03) vs TBA

Monday vs Philadelphia: RHP Miles Mikolas (5-7. 2.72) vs RHP Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15)

Up next

The Cardinal begin a 10 day homestand before the All-Star break in Los Angeles. The will not return to Busch Stadium until August after this stand.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Friday night, and also in the pages of Saturday's Post-Dispatch.