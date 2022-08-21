First Pitch: Rookie Nolan Gorman gets first start in front of hometown fans

First pitch is 3:10 p.m. at Arizona's Chase Field

The Cardinals on Sunday will face their first right-handed starting pitcher of this weekend series against the Diamondbacks as they look for their second straight sweep of NL West opponents.

While Ivan Herrera has been recalled and is with the team in Yadier Molina's absence, Andrew Knizner will start again behind the plate. While Knizner's numbers do not immediately jump off the page, the 27-year-old backstop has been solid as the backup catcher. The Cardinals are 39-33 in his appearances, and he has hit .286 at the plate in the last two weeks.

Nolan Gorman gets the start at second base as well, his first start of the series. The Arizona native did get into the game Saturday night, pinch hitting for Albert Pujols and providing a key pinch hit RBI single to center field. The rookie has been on fire when he has played, with an OPS of 1.053 over the last two weeks.

Nolan Arenado gets the afternoon off from the field, serving as the designated hitter with Brendan Donovan playing the hot corner. Third has been Donovan's most common infield position this season.

Tyler O'Neill also gets the rare start in center field, allowing Dylan Carlson an off day. The gold glove left fielder is making his second appearance this season in centerfield, and the eighth of his career. In his first appearance he was untested in the field, making 2019 the last time he had an opportunity to make a play in center field.

Lineups

CARDINALS (68-51)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, 3B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Tyler O'Neill, CF

7. Corey Dickerson, LF

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jose Quintana, LHP

Diamondbacks (55-65)

1. Carson Kelly, C

2. Emmanuel Rivera, 3B

3. Ketel Marte, DH

4. Christian Walker, 1B

5. Stone Garrett, LF

6. Josh Rojas, 2B

7. Jordan Luplow, RF

8. Jake McCarthy, CF

9. Geraldo Perdomo, SS

P: Merrill Kelly, RHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.38 ERA): In his last start, Quintana carried a no hitter into the fifth inning for the Cardinals, but was ultimately forced to leave the game before finishing six innings after allowing a handful of soft base hits. In his three starts since being traded to St. Louis, the Cardinals are 3-0 and outscoring opponents 21-11.

RHP Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.81 ERA): Kelly has been quietly one of the best pitchers in the National League this season at ninth in the NL in WAR and eighth in ERA. In 20 of 24 starts, the ASU alum has allowed 3 runs or fewer.

Wild Card

Since expansion in 1998, the Cardinals own a .618 all-time record against Arizona, with a record of 102-63. That mark represents the best winning percentage against any team in the NL in Cardinal history.

The Cardinals are going for their seventh sweep of the season, and second in back-to-back series this season. St. Louis last swept the D-Backs in 2021, and last swept them in Arizona in 2015.

Transactions

C Yadier Molina was placed on the restricted list and will be in his native Puerto Rico. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak has said Molina will be away tending to business matters. The basketball team he owns in Puerto Rico secured a championship Saturday night. He is expected to return to the Cardinals on Monday in Chicago.

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez was removed from the IL, then optioned to AAA Memphis. Yepez continues to work on his swing after sustaining a forearm injury.

C Ivan Herrera was recalled from AAA Memphis as replacement to C Yadier Molina.

Injury Report

RHP Ryan Helsley was placed on the paternity list on Friday. He and wife Alex welcomed his daughter, Eliana, on August 19. Paternity list rules indicate Helsley would need to return for Monday's game against the Cubs.

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) is set to make his third rehab start Sunday for AA Springfield. He will throw between 65 and 70 pitches. How he recovers will reveal if the Cardinals see him as a possible starter in the series at Cincinnati later this month or an addition to the roster Sept. 1. (Updated Aug. 20)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday, recovered well, and will repeat that workout Monday at a higher intensity. There is no timetable for a rehab appearance as of yet. (Updated Aug.20)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez (forearm) was optioned back to Class AAA Memphis so that he could continue his recovery from a forearm strain. He has shown his health, ability to throw without discomfort, and improved from an illness that momentarily slowed his rehab assignment. His performance will determine when he returns to the majors. (Updated Aug. 20)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals head to Wrigley Field for another five-game series before returning home to host the reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves.

