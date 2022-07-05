First Pitch: Rookie starter Pallante looks to break Cardinals' losing skid

The Cardinals, mired in one of their longest losing streaks of the season, are searching for how to get back to winning ways. They turn to their rookie starter Andre Pallante to try and break the losing skid on Tuesday evening.

After an extended rain delay in the series opener, meaning the game that started at 7 p.m. did not end until well after midnight, the Cardinals will have a quick turnaround. Dakota Hudson did not provide quality or depth in his four innings but was bailed out regardless of the weather. Johan Oviedo and James Naile provided four combined innings of one-hit ball after play resumed to save the bullpen from being overworked.

Today's game will be the first time each Braves and Cardinals hitter faces their respective opposing pitchers.

Lineups

Pitching matchup

Andre Pallante, RHP (2-3, 2.10 ERA): Pallante has pitched into the sixth inning in four of his five starts this season and is coming off his longest start, where he threw 96 pitches in seven complete innings. Pallante has expressed he is more comfortable as a starter due to his experience in the minors and has proven to be one of the more reliable arms for the Cardinals this season in his adopted role.

Ian Anderson, RHP (6-5, 5.31 ERA): The second top-five draft pitch the Braves have started in as many days, Anderson has had boom or bust outings this season. Failing to reach the third inning in his most recent start, Anderson has many six-plus inning outings as he does three or fewer. Using a classic fastball, changeup, and curveball mix, Anderson is one of the more prototypical righties in all baseball.

Wild Cards

Recent call-up catcher Austin Romine and third-baseman Nolan Arenado were teammates in high school at El Toro High School in Lake Forrest, California. Both players have had their number retired by the Chargers.

Cardinals starters have struggled on this road trip, allowing an 8.66 ERA over 17⅔ innings. Failing to complete the sixth in any start. The bullpen has been excellent, holding a 1.17ERA over 15⅓ innings. The pen is currently on a 9⅓ inning scoreless streak.

Injury updates

OF Tyler O’Neill is set to begin a rehab assignment Monday night with Class AAA Memphis. He has been on the injured list with a torn hamstring. The Cardinals expect him to increase his playing time with the Redbirds and possibly return when the Cardinals do for a home stand that begins Friday. (Updated July 4)

RHP Johan Oviedo took an 111mph line drive off his right hand in Monday's series opener. He was removed from the game after attempting to throw warmup pitches and was taken for X-rays which game back negative.

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw three innings for AAA Memphis Saturday night, allowing one run on four hits against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The start was his second rehab assignment after throwing two innings Tuesday. He is scheduled to make two more rehab appearances before returning to the majors. (Updated July 4)

LHP T.J. McFarland returned to the Cardinals after a stint on the 10-Day IL with COVID. He has thrown at least one bullpen and is being considered for a rehab assignment in the near future. (Updated July 4)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. The initial steps of his recovery will take place in Los Angeles, where Flaherty makes his offseason home and close to a doctor who has been reviewing his injury. (Updated July 4)

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He's wearing a book, and the Cardinals hope that he can begin light activities Monday after resting his foot for a week. (Updated July 4)

LHP Genesis Cabrera has been placed on the 10-Day IL. He is undergoing re-entry protocols while working out as best he can in quarantine. (Updated June 25)

RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. (Updated June 24)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. (Updated July 4)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) is doing sprints and baseball activities in St. Louis to prepare for a restart to his rehab assignment. Dickerson has been able to hit with the team and take batting practice for more than a week since aggravating his calf tear. (Updated July 4)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jake Walsh (elbow) received PRP treatment, and has been shut down for six to eight weeks. (Updated June 24)

Who's next

Wednesday at Atlanta: RHP Miles Mikolas (5-6, 2.61 ERA) vs LHP Max Fried (8-2, 2.66)

Thursday at Atlanta: LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 5.66 ERA) vs RHP Spencer Strider (4-2, 2.87 ERA)

Friday vs Philadelphia: RHP Adam Wainwright (6-6 3.26 ERA) vs TBA

Saturday vs Philadelphia: Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.29 ERA) vs TBA

Up next

The Cardinals continue to swing through the NL East, finishing their four games in Atlanta before returning home to face the Phillies.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Tuesday night, and also in the pages of Wednesday's Post-Dispatch.

