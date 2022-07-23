First Pitch: Steven Matz returns to mound for Cardinals after extended IL stay

First Pitch: 5:40 p.m. at Cincinnati

After a frustrating opening to the second half of the season, one which saw manager Oli Marmol ejected for the second time this season, the Cardinals have the opportunity to bounce back in what appears to be a favorable matchup.

The Cardinals will face off against a left-handed starter for the 20th time this season, a matchup the Cardinals have been strong against. Combined with this particular starter, Mike Minor, who has a career 5.88 ERA against the red birds, the Cardinals are in solid shape to get back into the win column should history repeat itself.

In response, the Cardinals will send Steven Matz to the mound for the first time since May. Matz, who suffered a right shoulder impingement, was scheduled to pitch the final day before the All-Star break but with that game being rained out, his return was delayed. One of the marquee signings of the offseason, if Matz is able to return to how he pitched in 2021 (which saw him go 14-7 with a career best 3.82ERA for the Toronto Blue Jays), he could be one of the solutions to the starting pitching depth the Cardinals so desperately need.

The Cardinals are 1-0 in games the day after Marmol was ejected.

Lineups will be posted when available

Pitching Matchup

LHP Steven Matz (3-3, 6.03 ERA): Making his first appearance for the Cardinals since May 16, Matz returns off the IL with a shoulder impingement. In his last start for AAA Memphis, the southpaw pitched 4⅓ clean innings; the start was his fourth rehab appearance. The Cardinals have won each of the last three games Matz has started.

LHP Mike Minor (1-6, 6.21): Despite the record, Minor has played an important role for the Reds as an innings eater in his eight starts this season. Going at least six innings in five of eight appearances, the lefty has been a consistent contributor for Cincinnati.

Wild Cards

Per Tankathon, the Cardinals have the easiest remaining schedule in Major League Baseball. With a league-low 67 games to play, the combined winning percentage of their opponents is just .453. The next weakest remaining schedule belongs to the White Sox, who will play opponents with a combined .466 winning percentage.

Rare is the left-handed pitcher Albert Pujols struggles against, but Mike Minor has been a challenge for The Machine. In 20 plate appearances, Pujols has just a .222 batting average and has never hit a home run off the former first-round pick. Pujols has hit home runs off 446 different pitchers, 190 off lefties.

Injury Updates

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez is on the 10-day IL with a forearm strain suffered a week ago Thursday night making a throw to the plate. He will begin throwing in a few days. (Updated July 22)

RHP Dakota Hudson threw a bullpen session Friday and could return to for a rehab assignment as early as Sunday, which would set his return to the Cardinals during the trip to Washington. (Updated July 23)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) is set to return to St. Louis early next week and has mapped out a return to playing that would see him returning to the lineup in early August. Molina had been prescribed rest to help manage the swelling in his knee and has been rehabbing in Puerto Rico since mid-June. Updated July 23)

OF Harrison Bader will begin a rehab assignment with AAA Memphis tonight as he continues to heal from plantar fasciitis. He could be in Toronto by Tuesday to play for the Cardinals. (Updated July 22)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. The transaction gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 13)

Up Next

The Cardinals open the second half of the season with an nine game road trip with international flair. Starting with a three game series in Cincinnati, they then head to Canada to see the Toronto Blue Jays, before finishing the road trip in the nation's capital against the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals will return home August 1 to take on the Chicago Cubs.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Saturday night, and also in the pages of Sunday's Post-Dispatch.