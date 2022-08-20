First Pitch: Yadier Molina leaves Cardinals for weekend, placed on restricted list

PHOENIX — Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team after Friday's game and notified club officials that he needed the weekend to return to Puerto Rico. The catcher told the Cardinals he had to travel for "business reasons," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations.

The team expects Molina to meet them in Chicago on Monday, Mozeliak said.

The professional basketball team that Molina owns in Puerto Rico is playing for the Baloncesto Superior Nacional championship. It would be Bayamon's second league title since Molina took ownership of his local club.

A specific reason for Molina's departure was not yet given. But, Bayamon has a three-games-to-two lead in the finals and is set to play Game 6 of the series Saturday night.

The Cardinals placed Molina on the restricted list because he would not be available to them for the remainder of the series in Arizona.

Rookie Ivan Herrera was added to the active roster.

The Cardinals planned for the possibility of losing Molina for the weekend by having Herrera join the team in Phoenix as a part of a one-man taxi squad. He and lefty reliever JoJo Romero arrived at Chase Field during the Cardinals' 5-1 victory against the Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Molina had three hits, all singles, in the game.

The restricted list is an option teams have for a player who will be unavailable to them for reasons other than injury, bereavement, paternity, or other reasons. Players are usually unpaid while on the restricted list.

This story will be updated.

