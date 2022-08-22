First Pitch: Yadier Molina returns to lineup, Pujols gets another crack at history

First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Chicago's Wrigley Field

After a brief absence from the team, Yadier Molina has rejoined the Cardinals and is in the starting lineup Monday night.

Molina was placed on the restricted list for two games when he left from Arizona on Saturday to support the basketball team he owns in its championship match in Puerto Rico. He told media pregame that he felt it was history, and important to his hometown that he attend. He will bat eighth.

In the final trip to Wrigley this season, the Cardinals will play a five-game series, making up for missed games at the beginning of the season due to the lockout. This is the second time this season the Cardinals have played a five-game set at Wrigley. They won three of five previously.

The Cardinals have their largest NL Central lead of the season at five games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. Fueled by a seven-game win streak, a win tonight would make this the longest streak of the year for St. Louis.

The Cubs will use left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly, so the Cardinals will respond with their lineup of right handed hitters — including, yes, Albert Pujols, who is hitting .556 with an OPS of 1.846 over the past two weeks. He will play first base, and Paul Goldschmidt will serve as the designated hitter.

Pujols and Goldschmidt were named co-players of the week in the National League. The honor adds to Pujols' franchise record 12 player of the week awards, while Goldschmidt earned his third recognition of the year.

Pujols sits just one behind Barry Bonds for the major league record of most pitchers homered off off, and he's never homered off Smyly.

Tommy Edman returns to the leadoff spot for the 77th time this season, though his first in that spot since July 27th. The Cardinals have experimented to great success using Lars Nootbaar against righties but have yet to find the ideal combination against lefties.

Nootbaar continues to be an everyday player, though, regardless of opposing pitcher handedness. He will play left field and bat ninth. Nootbaar has long surpassed his career highs in essentially all offensive categories.

Lineups

CARDINALS (69-51)

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Dylan Carlson, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, 1B

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Lars Nootbaar, RF

P:Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Cubs (52-68)

1. Nick Madrigal, 2B

2. Wilson Contreras, C

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Seiya Suzuki, RF

5. Franmil Reyes, DH

6. Nico Hoerner, SS

7. Nelson Velazquez, CF

8. P.J. Higgins, 1B

9. Christopher Morel, 3B

P: Drew Smyly

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-3, 3.29 ERA): Looks to become just the third Cardinal to win in each of their four first starts with the club. Since being traded to St. Louis, Montgomery has allowed one run in 16 ⅔ innings, tacking on 17 strikeouts.

LHP Drew Smyly (5-6, 3.67 ERA): Making his first start against the Cardinals this season, the veteran left-hander has had in inconsistent year for the Cubs. While allowing three runs over fewer in over two thirds of his starts, Smyly has completed the sixth inning just three times this year.

Transactions

C Yadier Molina has been activated off the restricted list

C Ivan Herrera has been optioned to AAA Memphis, and placed on the taxi squad.

LHP Matt Liberatore has joined the club on the taxi squad, he could be used to start in one of Tuesday's double-header games.

RHP Ryan Helsley was removed from the paternity list, and placed on the restricted list. Per MLB rules a player may only be on the paternity list for more than one but less than three games.



Injury Report

RHP Ryan Helsley was placed on the paternity list on Friday. He and wife Alex welcomed his daughter, Eliana, on August 19. Paternity list rules indicate Helsley would need to return for Monday's game against the Cubs.

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) is set to make his third rehab start Sunday for AA Springfield. He will throw between 65 and 70 pitches. How he recovers will reveal if the Cardinals see him as a possible starter in the series at Cincinnati later this month or an addition to the roster Sept. 1. (Updated Aug. 20)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday, recovered well, and will repeat that workout Monday at a higher intensity. There is no timetable for a rehab appearance as of yet. (Updated Aug.20)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Who's next

Tuesday at Chicago: Adam Wainwright (9-8, 3.11) vs Adrian Sampson (1-3, 3.51)

Tuesday at Chicago: TBA vs TBA

Thursday at Chicago: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32) vs TBA

Up Next

The Cardinals play five games at Wrigley Field, including a doubleheader, before returning home to host the reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Monday night, and also in the pages of Tuesday's Post-Dispatch.