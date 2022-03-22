Flaherty agrees to terms; Hudson also signs and pitches strongly as Cardinals hold off Marlins 4-3

JUPITER, Fla. — So far, three of the seven Cardinals eligible for salary arbitration, including ace Jack Flaherty, have settled on 2022 contracts, according to sources. All had their 2021 seasons shortened by injury.

Flaherty, who in other years has had his contract renewed twice and then went to arbitration and won last year at $3.9 million, agreed to a one-year deal for a reported $5 million. Flaherty, 9-2 while pitching about half a season last year, is sidelined as he tries to rest an ailing shoulder, which is something he said he has pitched with before.

Jordan Hicks, who has missed much time in the past two seasons with elbow problems, agreed to a $937,500 contract, according to a source. And Tuesday’s starter, Dakota Hudson, who was out almost all of last season after Tommy John elbow surgery, agreed to a reported $1.05 million deal as a first-year arbitration-eligible player.

That left outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader and pitchers Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes still eligible to file for arbitration Tuesday.

Hudson, in his first start of the spring, tossed two scoreless innings, allowing one hit in a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins. Jake Woodford pitched around two singles in the fourth and also worked two scoreless innings.

Johan Oviedo, an outside contender for a starting job, reeled off two perfect innings. Lefthander Brandon Waddell likewise had a perfect frame, but lefthander Zack Thompson struggled in the eighth, dropping a throw at first as he allowed three runs. Righthander James Naile finally put the hammer down, fanning J.J. Bleday with the bases loaded. Andre Pallante whipped through the Marlins in order in the ninth.

Stifled for three innings, the Cardinals jumped the Marlins for three runs in the fourth inning, two of them coming on the first homer of the spring by Nolan Arenado. Rookie utilityman Brendan Donovan homered in the fourth as the Cardinals won for the fourth consecutive time this spring.

Paul Goldschmidt’s double set up the other run, driven in by Dylan Carlson’s sacrifice fly. Lefthanded-batting Donovan used the prevailing wind to homer to left.

