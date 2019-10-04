ATLANTA—Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty sported an historic 0.91 earned run average over 15 starts in the second half of this season. The Atlanta Braves matched that in the first inning Friday in Game 2 of the National League Division series when Josh Donaldson raked a two-out single to left to score Ozzie Albies from second.
Albies had legged out a roller to short and had moved up on a Flaherty wild pitch. Flaherty fanned dangerous Freddie Freeman before Donaldson delivered the run on his first hit of the series.
It was the first time since Aug. 18 that Flaherty had allowed an earned run in the first inning.
An error by second baseman Albies gave the Cardinals a two-on, two-out chance in the second but Harrison Bader flailed at slider, striking out.
Foltynewicz struck out five in the first three innings as he maintained that 1-0 lead.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Kolten Wong 2b
7. Paul DeJong ss
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Jack Flaherty p
ATLANTA LINEUP
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. cf
2. Ozzie Albies 2b
3. Freddie Freeman 1b
4. Josh Donaldson 3b
5. Nick Markakis lf
6. Matt Joyce rf
7. Brian McCann c
8. Dansby Swanson ss
9. Mike Foltynewicz p