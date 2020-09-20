Flaherty back in command with 11 strikeouts through six, but Cardinals offense absent, again

X-Rays taken at that ballpark did not show a fracture, manager Mike Shildt said, and the plan was for their catcher to get additional exams taken Sunday morning. The lineup seems to indicate those results.

Shildt said the area where Molina was struck on Saturday proved different than where he was hit by the bat. As a result, the team was confident with the initial X-Rays and a followup check Sunday morning.

Notably absent from the Cardinals' lineup is infielder Kolten Wong, who has been dealing with a sore side. The team is trying to avoid an oblique injury or some other muscle injury to his torso that would sideline the second baseman for the remainder of the regular season, at least. Wong has been wrapped up and playing for several days since the initial injury, but he has described the need to be cautious and vigilant to avoid aggravating the soreness.

He is getting the day to rest and not push to a point where fatigue could lead to more injury, Shildt said.

Flaherty is coming off one of the worst starts of his career and into one of the most important of the season.