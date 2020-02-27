Flaherty breezes through first inning before walking into trouble vs. Braves

NORTH PORT, Fla. — In two outings this spring, Cardinals opening day starter Jack Flaherty has encountered the same hiccup.
It's the second inning.
Flaherty, targeting three innings and as much as 50 pitches in his second outing of the exhibition schedule, got eight outs and held the Braves to one run on two hits through his 2 2/3 innings. He had to pitch around trouble, particularly in the second inning. Four of the final eight batters Flaherty faced saw at least six pitches. During one four-batter stretch, Flaherty had three pitches out of at least seven pitches.
He walked two batters in the second inning, and that led to a run for the Braves.
After Flaherty's second walk, No. 8 hitter Yangervis Solarte jumped a first-pitch fastball for an RBI single that tied the game, 1-1. That is where the score is as Dakota Hudson completes a flawless fourth inning and sends the game into the top of the fifth.
Flaherty got a sliding catch from Dylan Carlson for the first out of his start. Then he got back-to-back groundouts to complete a perfect first inning on a total of eight pitches. The three balls he pitched all went to No. 3 hitter Nick Markakis. Markakis would double on Flaherty's 49th pitch of the start to end the righthander's day.
Of Flaherty's 49 pitches, 29 were strikes.
He needed nearly 30 pitches to get through the second inning. That was partially bcause he fell behind all but two of the batters he faced in that lengthy inning, and that included a 3-0 count to No. 9 hitter Rafael Ortega before getting an inning-ending lineout to first from him.
The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead on Felix Hernandez, the longtime Seattle ace, some two-out execution in the first inning. Prospect Dylan Carlson roped a single to right-center field with two outs and a 1-1 count. He went first to third when catcher Matt Wieters hit a groundball single against the shift. Yairo Munoz's two-out, two-strike double down the third-base line easily scored Carlson.
Before Carlson's second at-bat, the Braves shifted pitchers to a lefty, and that allowed Carlson to get a righthanded at-bat.
He walked.
Marcell Ozuna drilled a pitch from Flaherty to left field for a fly out in his first at-bat. Flaherty was lifted for a reliever right before Ozuna came up for a second time.
***
Cardinals Flaherty, Hudson aim to split six innings vs. Ozuna, 'King' Felix and Braves
A handful of Cardinals executives made the trek across the Florida peninsula to see the Atlanta Braves' new spring digs and get some ideas for the upgrades coming to Jupiter, Fla., in the next two years.
There are dorms for prospects, on site. There's even a cafeteria.
There is a modern ballpark with an ample footprint, open concourses, and all the space that a team craves for weight rooms and pitching labs and batting cages and offices.
The Braves' brand-new facility, located just north of where the Tampa Bay Rays train and about 30 minutes to the south of where Baltimore calls home every spring, is what lured them out of Disney World and the snarl of heavy traffic and high prices. That facility too had aged poorly. At one point, some of the weight equipment used by the Braves had spilled out into the hallway, just because there was no room for it.
The Cardinals and Marlins have more than $100 million pledged for improvements to the facilities at Roger Dean Stadium, and members of the Cardinals' baseball operations department made the three-hour drive to CoolToday Park for ideas.
In the scheduled game, Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson aim to split six innings. Both are scheduled to throw three innings and about 40 pitches, or so. They'll face a familiar hitter at cleanup for the Braves: Marcell Ozuna. They'll pitch opposite a new face for the Grapefruit League: Felix Hernandez. The longtime Seattle ace is making his second start of spring, like Flaherty. Hernandez pitched two scoreless in his Atlanta debut.
Here are the lineups for the exhibition game:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, LF
2. Brad Miller, 3B
3. Dylan Carlson, RF
4. Matt Wieters, C
5. Yairo Munoz, SS
6. Max Schrock, 2B
7. Lane Thomas, CF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. John Nogowski, 1B
Pitching: Jack Flaherty, RHP. (Hudson to follow for the next clean inning.)
BRAVES
1. Ender Inciarte, C
2. Dansby Swanson, SS
3. Nick Markakis, DH
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yonder Alonso, 1B
6. Austin Riley, 3B
7. Tyler Flowers, C
8. Yangervis Solarte, 2B
9. Rafael Ortega, RF
Pitcher: Felix Hernandez, RHP
This story will be updated with action from the game, and any news.