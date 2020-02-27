Flaherty breezes through first inning before walking into trouble vs. Braves

NORTH PORT, Fla. — In two outings this spring, Cardinals opening day starter Jack Flaherty has encountered the same hiccup.

It's the second inning.

Flaherty, targeting three innings and as much as 50 pitches in his second outing of the exhibition schedule, got eight outs and held the Braves to one run on two hits through his 2 2/3 innings. He had to pitch around trouble, particularly in the second inning. Four of the final eight batters Flaherty faced saw at least six pitches. During one four-batter stretch, Flaherty had three pitches out of at least seven pitches.

He walked two batters in the second inning, and that led to a run for the Braves.

After Flaherty's second walk, No. 8 hitter Yangervis Solarte jumped a first-pitch fastball for an RBI single that tied the game, 1-1. That is where the score is as Dakota Hudson completes a flawless fourth inning and sends the game into the top of the fifth.

Flaherty got a sliding catch from Dylan Carlson for the first out of his start. Then he got back-to-back groundouts to complete a perfect first inning on a total of eight pitches. The three balls he pitched all went to No. 3 hitter Nick Markakis. Markakis would double on Flaherty's 49th pitch of the start to end the righthander's day.