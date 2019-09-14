After scoring 10 runs against Milwaukee in the series opener, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt will go with the same lineup for tonight's 6:15 start with Jack Flaherty on the mound.
Flaherty has held opponents scoreless in six of his last eight starts, and is 6-1 since Aug. 1 with a 0.50 ERA.
He made three starts early in the season against the Brewers, and none of them was good. He allowed 13 runs in 13 innings and managed to go 1-1 in the three starts. More recently, the Brewers beat him in Milwaukee on Aug. 28.
The Cardinals start the day four games ahead of the Cubs in the NL Central Division and five ahead of the Brewers.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Brewers' lineup
TBA