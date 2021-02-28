Flaherty is 'terrible' as Cardinals tie exhibition opener 4-4

“I was (ticked),” said Flaherty. “But I had a horrible day. Sometimes, you’re going to get calls that don’t go your way. You’ve got to bounce back from them.”

Asked if Sunday’s outing gave him the urge to get back on the mound, Flaherty said he wished he could “pitch tomorrow.”

Nolan Arenado, in his first game as a Cardinal, received a standing ovation from the crowd of 1,204 as he came to bat with runners at second and third with nobody out in the first. He struck out on a checked swing and flied out in his other at-bat.

Harrison Bader doubled in a run for the Cardinals and another run scored on a wild pitch before the Cardinals tallied twice with two out in the ninth on an infield error by the Nationals.

Arenado hits fourth in 'regular' lineup

For the first game of spring training Sunday, the Cardinals put out what well could be their lineup for the first game of the regular season on April 1 in Cincinnati.

Matt Carpenter, who will bat second, is the designated hitter, which can be used for much of spring training but not during the National League season. The remainder of the lineup is what you might expect.