Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty picked up where Miles Mikolas left off, blanking the Pirates in the first four innings on Tuesday at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals didn't score either, though, and the game was even at 0-0 after four innings.
Cardinals pitchers have allowed a run in just one of the past 25 innings. Prior to Mikolas' shutout on Monday, Arizona scored both of its runs in the ninth inning on Sunday and didn't score in the final four innings on Saturday.
The Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs in the second against Pittsburgh's Dario Agrazal after he walked Matt Wieters and Harrison Bader after a single by the seemingly unstoppable Tyler O'Neill. Flaherty, however, grounded out to short to end the inning.
O'Neill beat out a grounder for an infield single in the fourth to up his batting average to .313. He has a hit in five straight at-bats.
The Pirates had only two baserunner against Flaherty through four innings, a walk by Corey Dickerson in the second and a walk by Bryan Reynolds in the fourth.