Flaherty runs into some prolonged innings, throws three scoreless before Cardinals fall to Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, standing well outside of the visitors' clubhouse at JetBlue Park, offered some explanation for how he fell behind in counts, saw his pitch count plump, and had exhausted his scheduled work at least two innings shy of ideal.

"Execution," he said, multiple times.

The questions could have been different, but Flaherty's evaluation of his outing was the same. He lacked "execution."

Except when it mattered most to get a scoreless innings.

Flaherty invited trouble in the second inning when he allowed a leadoff single. He then pushed through the remainder of the inning with strikeouts. He had five strikeouts total to help him navigate around three hits and two walks. The long at-bats and long innings led to using 68 pitches to get nine outs. Of those 68, 44 were strikes.

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and then spent the rest of the game trying to hold on. They didn't, losing 3-2 to Boston.