St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws a pitch in the third inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
PHOENIX — When the Cardinals took their rotation and reverse-engineered around the final of the season the pitcher given the priority matchups was, of course, the National League Pitcher of the Month in August.
The Cardinals wanted to find a way to get Jack Flaherty as many starts against key opponents in September as they could.
They saw that as their way to October.
It worked well enough that they might not need him again in the regular season after this evening. Flaherty will make his final road start of the regular season Tuesday night at Chase Field against Arizona, and depending of the outcome in the coming days his next start may be Game 1 of the National League division series or the wild-card game. Flaherty is set up to start Sunday against the Cubs, but that comes with a big, honking asterisk.
* If needed.
If the Cardinals have clinched the division by then or they've tumbled into the wild-card berth by then, Flaherty won't start. Adam Wainwright would be on turn to get the home finale for 2019.
The Cardinals brought a 3 1/2-game lead into Tuesday's game, and their magic number for the division title is three ahead of Milwaukee. The earliest the Cardinals could clinch the division title is Wednesday evening. They need a combination of their wins and Brewers' losses to make that happen.
The pitching schedule the Cardinals put together for the final month of the season was geared around getting Flaherty against division foes as often as possible. That included assuring that Flaherty would get two starts in the final two weeks of the season against the Chicago Cubs, the team chasing the Cardinals in the standings until this past weekend.
Flaherty shaved his ERA below 3.00 with eight strong innings and eight strikeouts at Wrigley Field this past week. He made the start that set the tone for the four-game sweep that followed. In his past 10 starts, five of which have come against teams still alive in the playoff race, Flaherty has gone 6-2 with a 0.93 ERA in 68 innings.
Opposite Flaherty on Tuesday, Arizona turns to Mike Leake, a sinkerballer and former Cardinal that they're still paying part of his salary.
This will be second time this season Leake has faced the Cardinals and the second team he's pitched for against them. In July, for the Seattle Mariners, Leake struck out seven and pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings against his former team. He allowed five hits. The Cardinals scored five runs off the M's bullpen to win the game and lessen the sting of Leake's quality start.
Here's the lineup the righthander will face. It's basically the lineup that the Cardinals will take into the postseason, pending Kolten Wong's return from a hamstring injury.
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Tommy Edman, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Matt Carpenter, 3B
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for more coverage from the ballpark and any notes, quotes, and anecdotes that should surface from the Cardinals' pre-game activities.